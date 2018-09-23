The entire world watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot on May 19 and the entire world missed one of the most romantic details of the big day. Meghan included a beautiful tribute to her and Harry's first date right in her wedding look and no one saw it. Let's take a moment to hang our heads in collective shame.

Done? Good. Here's the detail we all missed: Meghan sewed a piece of the fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry right into her massive, 16-foot wedding veil. Not only was it a sweet call back to the beginning of their relationship, the scrap of fabric also checked off a wedding requirement for Meghan: It was her something blue.



Getty Images WPA Pool

"Somewhere in here there’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside — it was my something blue," Meghan said during an interview for the HBO documentary Queen of the World. "It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date."

Meghan revealed some more insider deets about her veil and headpiece during the doc. Her wedding headpiece, which was made from silk tulle, featured hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 counties in the Commonwealth (the family of nations linked to the U.K.), according to People.

"I’m really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together," Meghan gushed in another clip from the documentary. "And I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play, and the work that we’re going to continue to do within the Commonwealth countries."