Serena Williams Goes Topless, Sings 'I Touch Myself' For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Get ready to see tennis star Serena Williams as you’ve never seen her before. Williams, who’s recently been plagued with controversy following her emotionally charged 2018 U.S. Open loss, is stepping up to support October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a video that shows off one of her lesser-known talents.

The sports pro has gone totally topless for a promotional video, in which she sings an a cappella version of “I Touch Myself”, as part of the I Touch Myself Project. With her arms wrapped around herself, Serena shows off a surprisingly great singing voice to Divinyl’s 1990 hit, to help spread the word about checking your own body and the importance of early detection in breast cancer. First launched in 2014 with bra manufacturer Berlei, the project was inspired by the loss of Divinyls’ frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett. who herself died aged just 53 after a battle with breast cancer.

Sharing her admirable work for the project on Instagram, Serena described how filming the video had been daunting and unfamiliar territory—but she was determined to take part for the brilliant cause. She wrote: "Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key—it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”

Serena, who has been upfront and candid about her own health issues in recent months following the birth of her first child, explained: “The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project, which was created in honor of celebrated diva Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first.” As the video was shared on a dedicated YouTube channel, it's likely that other stars will soon be joining Serena in raising awareness.

Not that we need any excuse to get naked and perform iconic '90s hits, but this cause is the perfect one.