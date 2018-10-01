With October under way, the countdown to the next royal wedding is officially on and the wedding of Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank is just a matter of days away. As with all public royal weddings, the Royal Collection Trust this week unveiled a set of official, commemorative china to mark the special occasion, with a set of mugs, teacups and plates designed with Eugenie and Jack’s big day in mind. Hey, who doesn’t need another traditional commemorative mug to add to their collection?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Just like the range released for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding earlier this year, the range is floral, dainty, and elegant, with ivy, forget-me-nots, bluebells and white York roses, as well as the Princess’s own royal monogram up front and centre. But that’s where royal family fans have been left somewhat confused by the collection as um, there's hardly any mention of the fact that there’s a groom involved, too.

While Harry and Meghan’s wedding china clearly displayed the couple’s joint monogram, with both their initials tied together by white ribbons and surmounted by the coronet of Prince Harry, Eugenie’s china seems to have no main mention of her husband-to-be, Jack. Instead, it displays the letter E for Eugenie at the center of the design, along with her own royal coronet placed above.

Royal Collection Trust

Royal Collection Trust

It’s not until you look a lot closer, or reach for your cup of suitably English tea, that 32-year-old Jack’s initial, name, and monogram are revealed separately on the inside rim, and on the alternate cup-side. It also appears on the underside of the matching plate, too—so yes, he is there. You just have to search a little more.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Royal Collection Trust

The decision for the design almost certainly comes down that mysterious ol’ classic of royal protocol, as there’s potentially complications involving placing the royal coronet above the initial of a non-royal male marrying into the family. Gasp, just imagine.

Either way, it certainly won’t be the only major difference that begs for comparison between the two royal weddings of this year. Meghan, any explanations for this one?

