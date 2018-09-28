Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank quite literally had to postpone their wedding date for their cousins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which is something most brides and grooms don't have to do—unless you require two of the most well-known people in the world to attend your wedding, of course.

But it was important to Princess Eugenie and Jack that the couple be there. And as more details emerge about Princess Eugenie's wedding, she and Meghan have an increasing amount of similarities when it comes to their big days. See how the royals' weddings are shaping up to compare to each other, below.



The Date/Time



Harry and Meghan's ceremony on Saturday, May 19 started at noon London time, but Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will have their ceremony on Friday, October 12 at 11 a.m. London time. Normally a Friday wedding indicates a more casual ceremony, but this definitely will not be the case (see dress code section below).



You can find out how to watch Princess Eugenie's wedding here.

The Venue

Like Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and Jack will have their ceremony at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Only two weeks after Eugenie and Jack's wedding, the castle will be the home of Harry and Meghan's special wedding exhibition where her Givenchy gown will be on display, but not the second dress she wore to the evening reception.

The Decorations

St. George's Chapel is practically unrecognizable in the before-and-after pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding. It's currently unknown how Eugenie and Jack will decorate the chapel, but if it's anything like Harry and Meghan's wedding it will be adorned in gorgeous flowers.

Eugenie did reveal, however, that unlike her cousins' wedding she will be keeping everything plastic-free in an effort to remain more environmentally conscious. “It’s been eye-opening. My whole house is anti-plastic now–and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well," Eugenie told British Vogue in August.

Before:

After:

The Dress Code

Eugenie and Jack's wedding dress code is "morning coat or a day dress with a hat," as indicated on their wedding invitations. This is a lot more formal than Harry and Meghan's wedding dress code, which was "morning coat or lounge suit, day dress with hat." Since Eugenie and Jack probably don't have many American friends coming to their wedding like Meghan and Harry did, it makes sense that they would stick to the morning coat attire for males.



The Guests

Eugenie and Jack are inviting lucky members of the public to attend their wedding at Windsor Castle, just like Harry and Meghan did. Though the amount of public members invited to Eugenie and Jack's wedding (1,200) are significantly lower than Harry and Meghan invited (2,640), Eugenie and Jack's actual guest list will include a couple hundred more people than the Duke and Duchess' big day. At their ceremony, Harry and Meg had around 650 friends and family present, whereas Eugenie and Jack will have close to 850.

The Invitations

Vanity Fair published the first look at Eugenie and Jack's wedding invitations, and they look completely different from Harry and Meghan's. You can see a visual comparison of them here.

The Wedding Planning

Meghan Markle reportedly enlisted the help of close friend and BFF Jessica Mulroney to plan her wedding, but Princess Eugenie is going the more traditional route and reportedly hired wedding planner Peregrine Armstrong-Jones. He's responsible for the lavish wedding of David and Victoria Beckham in 1999.



The Maid of Honor

Princess Eugenie, 28, has chosen her older sister Princess Beatrice, 30, as has her maid of honor. Meanwhile, Meghan chose not to have a maid of honor at all.

The Officiant

The Dean of Windsor, David Conner will be officiating Eugenie and Jack's wedding. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby officiated Meghan and Harry's ceremony.

The Carriage Procession

Harry and Meghan's carriage ride through Windsor was a complete lovefest (they snuck a second kiss!), and Eugenie and Jack are planning to take a similar route (literally). However, they won't ride along the Long Walk like the Duke and Duchess did.

According to the royal family website, "After the service, [Eugenie and Jack] will undertake a short ride in a carriage from the Royal Mews, out of Windsor Castle, and on to part of the High Street. Opportunities for members of the public wishing to view the couple are on Castle Hill, the High Street and Park Street, echoing the route taken by The Earl and Countess of Wessex following their wedding. The carriage will not travel along the Long Walk."

The Bouquet

Town & Country reports that Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie will both carry similar bouquets down the aisle. It's royal tradition to carry a sprig of Myrtle, which represents love. Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, also had Myrtle in her bouquet.

The Cake

Eugenie admitted that she's been "compiling Pinterest boards of cakes" in her British Vogue interview, but has not yet revealed what her cake will look or taste like. Meghan and Harry had Claire Ptak, a London-based pastry chef from California, make a spring-inspired, lemon elderflower cake for their wedding.

The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/kt5lE4tEn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

The Reception

Eugenie, Jack, Meghan, and Harry will all have had a wedding reception luncheon hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle following their ceremonies, but Eugenie and Jack are taking the celebrations a bit further than Harry and Meghan. Their wedding will be a two-day event where the couple will have a "festival and funfair" themed party on the grounds of the Royal Lodge, the York Family home located about three miles south from Windsor Castle.

Like Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and Jack will likely have an evening reception the night they say "I do" as well.



The Price

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding is estimated to cost around $3 million, which is a whole lot less than Harry and Meghan's reported $43 million. Royals, amirite?

This post will be updated as more details emerge about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding on October 12.