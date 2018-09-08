image
Today's Top Stories
1
Witches Are Getting Dark Again
image
2
Secrets From Women Who Fake a Good Night's Sleep
image
3
I Found the World's Best Denim Jacket
TBS' "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" For Your Consideration Event - Arrivals
4
Samantha Bee's New App Offers Civic Engagement, $$
image
5
The Absolute Best Coats for Fall, All Under $250

Prince Charles Reportedly Thinks Meghan Markle Is the "Best Thing" to Ever Happen to Prince Harry

The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

The royal family have made it abundantly clear that they are pro-Meghan Markle. She's even famously forged a close bond with Queen Elizabeth. Just look at them. Thick. As. Thieves.

The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II
Getty ImagesJeff J Mitchell
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan has also won over another very important member of the family in a big way: Prince Harry's dad, Prince Charles. A family member recently told Vanity Fair that Charles is "closer to Harry than ever" — and it sounds like Meghan is behind their newly-restrengthened bond.

Related Story
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration
Harry and Meghan Vacation with Charles and Camilla

"The wedding was a real turning point," the family member explained. "Charles showed so much love towards Harry and Meghan, and I think Harry will be eternally grateful to his papa for stepping in and giving Meghan’s hand in marriage. The bond between them is very close."

Even though Charles and Meghan have always gotten along well, according to reports (he even walked her down the aisle on her wedding day), they seem to have grown even closer during a recent vacation to the Castle of Mey in Scotland. The castle, which has been in the royal family since 1952, is a favorite of Charles', but apparently not of other members of the royal family; Princess Diana reportedly hated Scotland and Charles' current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, rarely spends more than a few days at the castle with him.

Harry and Meghan, however, stayed at Mey with Charles for almost a week and it's fair to say it went well. Charles is speaking even more highly of Meghan than ever—which is saying something.

"Charles has been very supportive of Meghan and everything she is going through with her own father," the royal family member said. "He’s got a real soft spot for her and thinks she’s the best thing to have happened to Harry."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Germany - Day 2 Prince William Says He and Kate Are "Naughty"
image Princess Diana and Meghan's Chicago Connection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Suits - Season 5 British Security Protected Meghan on 'Suits' Set
image Prince Philip Makes Unexpected Visit to Film Set
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend "100 Days To Peace" Commemorative Concert Jason Wu Previewed His SS19 Collection on Meghan
100 Days to Peace Gala Music event, London, UK - 06 Sep 2018 Meghan Markle Stuns in Jason Wu at a Charity Gala
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend '100 Days Of Peace' Commemorative Concert See Harry and Meghan at the 100 Days to Peace Gala
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS Why There's No School Pics of George and Charlotte
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Watch Harry and Meghan's Swoon-Worthy PDA
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Favorite Movies