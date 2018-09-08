Prince Charles Reportedly Thinks Meghan Markle Is the "Best Thing" to Ever Happen to Prince Harry

The royal family have made it abundantly clear that they are pro-Meghan Markle. She's even famously forged a close bond with Queen Elizabeth. Just look at them. Thick. As. Thieves.

Getty Images Jeff J Mitchell

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan has also won over another very important member of the family in a big way: Prince Harry's dad, Prince Charles. A family member recently told Vanity Fair that Charles is "closer to Harry than ever" — and it sounds like Meghan is behind their newly-restrengthened bond.

"The wedding was a real turning point," the family member explained. "Charles showed so much love towards Harry and Meghan, and I think Harry will be eternally grateful to his papa for stepping in and giving Meghan’s hand in marriage. The bond between them is very close."

Even though Charles and Meghan have always gotten along well, according to reports (he even walked her down the aisle on her wedding day), they seem to have grown even closer during a recent vacation to the Castle of Mey in Scotland. The castle, which has been in the royal family since 1952, is a favorite of Charles', but apparently not of other members of the royal family; Princess Diana reportedly hated Scotland and Charles' current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, rarely spends more than a few days at the castle with him.

Harry and Meghan, however, stayed at Mey with Charles for almost a week and it's fair to say it went well. Charles is speaking even more highly of Meghan than ever—which is saying something.

"Charles has been very supportive of Meghan and everything she is going through with her own father," the royal family member said. "He’s got a real soft spot for her and thinks she’s the best thing to have happened to Harry."