Jessica Biel Made a Dirty Joke on Justin Timberlake's Instagram Last Night and the Internet Loved It

"Always in awe of your big..."

image
image
Getty Images

Justin Timberlake is working hard on his new book, Hindsight, and Timberlake documented it on Instagram for the world last night. "Doing work... on my book. Pre-order in the link up top. #Hindsight," he wrote underneath a picture of himself staring intensely at his computer screen in his living room.

Jessica Biel showed her support for her husband by commenting on the photo...with a dirty joke. "My wordsmith at work. Always in awe of your big... brain" followed by a kissing emoji. Naturally, the internet flipped out (in the best way). Leave it to The Fat Jewish to unpack the joke for the rest of the Instagram community. "OH I GET IT, YOU WERE GONNA SAY DICK BUT THEN DIDN'T!"

Per Entertainment Weekly, Hindsight includes a “collection of anecdotes, reflections, and observations on his life and work,” and will be available on October 30. There will also be "hundreds of candid images from his personal archives that range from his early years to the present day, in locations around the world, both on and off the stage.”

image
Instagram / @JustinTimberlake

A couple weeks ago, Jessica and Justin looked super cute together at the 2018 Emmys. The couple participated in lots of face smooshes, kisses, staring into each other's souls, and patiently waiting for the after party where there would be plenty of alcohol. So, yes, it's safe to say they're in love. Justin supported Jessica at the awards for her best movie/limited series actress nomination for her role in The Sinner.

She didn't take home an award, but she did take home Justin. So who's the real winner here?

