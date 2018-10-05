image
Can Non-Royals Give Birth in the Lindo Wing? Pippa Middleton Just Gave Us Our Answer

(FILE) The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son
Getty ImagesAnwar Hussein

Pippa Middleton will be welcoming her first child with James Matthews any day now. Kate Middleton's sister was seen entering the Lindo Wing with her husband, as pointed out by Harper's BAZAAR, which means the 35-year-old is likely pretty close to giving birth. Both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton gave birth to their children in the Lindo Wing—but can non-royals like Pippa do the same?

The answer is an unqualified yes. After all, when Prince Louis was born back in April, unsuspecting couples emerged from the Lindo Wing with their newborns, only to be greeted by throngs of photographers and fans of the royals.

A little background: The Lindo Wing is a private section of St. Mary's Hospital in London. (That means it's not covered through the U.K.'s National Health Service.) Though the hospital itself was built in 1845, the private Lindo Wing wasn't created until 1937. It was remodeled in 2012 right before Prince George's birth in 2013. According to People, the maternity unit consists of 16 rooms: five for labor and 11 for postnatal care.

Wimbledon 2018 - Day Eleven - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
Getty ImagesNigel French - PA Images

But you have to be pretty fancy to give birth at the Lindo Wing. Suites like Duchess Kate's (and probably Pippa's, too) only give prices upon application.

Preparations At The Lindo Wing Ahead Of The Birth Of The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge's Third Child
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Prices reportedly start at over $8,000 a night, but patients like Kate and Pippa probably spring for the higher-priced deluxe suites.

Scenes At The Lindo Wing As It's Announced That The Duchess Of Cambridge Is In Labour With Her Second Child
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

The facilities are more like a hotel than a hospital, with fresh food prepared on site (including afternoon tea), wine and champagne available on request, and amenities like satellite television and wi-fi.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales
Getty ImagesTim Graham

George and Amal Clooney's twins were also born at the Lindo Wing, The Telegraph reports. And it's clear why: The hospital offers plenty of privacy for high-profile parents, a night nursery so both parents can get some much-needed sleep, and specific facilities for dads. So both Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are likely to have (at least some) relaxation while at the Lindo Wing.

