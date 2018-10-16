image
Today's Top Stories
1
These 50 Women Are Changing the World
US-WEATHER-HURRICANE-AFTERMATH
2
How You Can Help Hurricane Michael Survivors Now
image
3
These Mascaras Will Double Your Lash Volume
image
4
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image
5
15 Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Charities

Pippa Middleton Has Given Birth to a Baby Boy

The same day Harry and Meghan announced that they're expecting!

image
By Rachel Epstein
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Kate Middleton is officially an aunt. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, welcomed her first child (a baby boy!) with husband James Matthews on Monday in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital—the same place Kate and Diana gave birth to their children.

Pippa has kept a relatively low profile throughout her pregnancy, which was announced in April right before her nephew Prince Louis' birth. The timing of the birth has kept Pippa from participating in recent events like close royal family friend Sophie Carter's wedding that the entire Middleton family attended. However, it didn't stop her from attending Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank on October 12. She has been seen out and about throughout her pregnancy, and always looks incredibly chic.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Pippa and her husband reportedly followed in the footsteps of Will and Kate and chose not to find out the sex of their baby. She didn't, however, deal with the same morning sickness that Kate dealt with during her pregnancy with George, 5, Charlotte, 3, and Louis, five months. “I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness,’ she explained in her Waitrose column. “That meant I was able to carry on as normal.”

London Celebrity Sightings - July 13, 2018
Getty ImagesNeil Mockford

She's also remained incredibly active throughout her pregnancy and took barre classes to stay in shape. “I feel far from a ballerina, but I'm equally determined not to break into a penguin-style waddle and plod around with bad posture," she recalls in the same column. "So with this in mind, I've continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy—a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone, or so I hope.”

James and Pippa married last May in a beautiful ceremony at St. Mark's Church after dating for a few years and were "thrilled and utterly overjoyed” when they found out Pippa was pregnant. The news comes only a day after Harry and Meghan announced that they're expecting a child together in the spring.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Congrats to the happy couple!

Related Stories
Pippa Middleton out and about, London, UK - 21 Jul 2016
Pippa Middleton Loves These 5 Shoe Brands
image
Pippa Middleton Wore a Chic Floral Maternity Dress

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By L'Oreal Paris, Hearts On Fire And CALVIN KLEIN - Show Gaga Broke Down in Tears Giving Powerful Speech
(FILE) The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son Can Non-Royals Give Birth in the Lindo Wing?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-EDDIE THE EAGLE The Internet Comes for Piers Morgan’s Dad-Shaming
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1 When Meghan Told Her BFF That She Was Pregnant
image Meghan Met Harry's 98-Year-Old Aussie BFF
image Ariana Grande Has Returned Her Engagement Ring
image Meghan and Kate's First Pregnancy Events Compared
image Prepare to Melt at the Sight of Meghan and a Baby
image
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Earrings