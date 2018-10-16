Pippa Middleton Has Given Birth to a Baby Boy

Kate Middleton is officially an aunt. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, welcomed her first child (a baby boy!) with husband James Matthews on Monday in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital—the same place Kate and Diana gave birth to their children.

Pippa has kept a relatively low profile throughout her pregnancy, which was announced in April right before her nephew Prince Louis' birth. The timing of the birth has kept Pippa from participating in recent events like close royal family friend Sophie Carter's wedding that the entire Middleton family attended. However, it didn't stop her from attending Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank on October 12. She has been seen out and about throughout her pregnancy, and always looks incredibly chic.

George, Charlotte and Louis have a new cousin! James and Pippa Matthews (Middleton) have had a baby boy.

He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz.

Everyone is delighted and Mother and baby are doing well. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 16, 2018

Pippa and her husband reportedly followed in the footsteps of Will and Kate and chose not to find out the sex of their baby. She didn't, however, deal with the same morning sickness that Kate dealt with during her pregnancy with George, 5, Charlotte, 3, and Louis, five months. “I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness,’ she explained in her Waitrose column. “That meant I was able to carry on as normal.”

Getty Images Neil Mockford

She's also remained incredibly active throughout her pregnancy and took barre classes to stay in shape. “I feel far from a ballerina, but I'm equally determined not to break into a penguin-style waddle and plod around with bad posture," she recalls in the same column. "So with this in mind, I've continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy—a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone, or so I hope.”

James and Pippa married last May in a beautiful ceremony at St. Mark's Church after dating for a few years and were "thrilled and utterly overjoyed” when they found out Pippa was pregnant. The news comes only a day after Harry and Meghan announced that they're expecting a child together in the spring.

Congrats to the happy couple!