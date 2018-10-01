When Pippa Middleton makes an appearance steps outside, it definitely doesn't go unnoticed—like the perfectly captured moment when she picked up the train of her sister Kate Middleton's wedding gown (see below), or that one time she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in a beautiful The Fold dress (some Twitter users thought the dress was an...interesting choice).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank on October 12 quickly approaches, many Pippa stans are wondering whether she'll be at the princess' wedding at all. The short answer: It's very unlikely. Pippa is expected to give birth to her and James Matthews' first child any day now. Although she'd likely be in attendance if it was a close family member getting married, Eugenie and Kate aren't even blood-related—let alone Eugenie and Kate's sister.

Getty Images Samir Hussein

Getty Images David M. Benett

The Duchess of Cambridge attended Harry and Meghan's wedding a few weeks after she gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, but that's because 1) it's her brother-in-law, 2) it's the biggest royal wedding of the year, and 3) Kate and Harry are super close. Perhaps Pippa will make it to the ceremony if she hasn't had her baby by October 12, but at that point she'll likely be preparing to go into labor at any moment. Some royal fans even believe that Kate will miss out on Eugenie's nuptials to be by her sister's side. However, that would also mean Kate would miss seeing her children, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, participate as page boy and page girl in the wedding. No doubt that Wills could hold down the fort, though.



Eugenie and Jack attended Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding last year before they became engaged, which means an invite was definitely sent to the Middleton/Matthews household. It's just a matter of timing, and whether or not Pippa has her baby by October 12. If she doesn't end up at Windsor Castle, at least we know she'll be sending a wedding gift!