image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Ultimate Fertility FAQ
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-PROTEST
2
Thousands of Women Will March to Protest Kavanaugh
image
3
This Is the Best Blush for Your Exact Skin Tone
image
4
The Truth Behind The Wives of ISIS
image
5
Yes, Fleece Jackets Can Be Cozy And Also Stylish

Meghan Markle Has Stopped Signing Her Last Name Since Marrying Prince Harry

image
Getty Images

When two humans decide to combine their lives, both are bound to have to change, at least a little. Sometimes those changes are relatively small, like opening yourself up to trying a new brand of toothpaste and other times they're really big, like deciding to legally change your name. Since her high-profile royal wedding in May, Meghan Markle seems to have made a name change of her own.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
meghan markle nyfw
Meghan Markle on What Changed Her Life

While the members of the royal family don't exactly have a last name in the same way we normals do, their first name only styling is a kind of mark of membership to the family in and of itself. Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appears to have dropped the "Markle" from her name — or, at very least from her signature.

image
Getty Images

Here's a picture of Meghan's signature from late March, almost two months before the royal wedding, when she signed the visitors book signed at the Titanic Belfast maritime museum in Belfast, Nothern Ireland:

image
Getty Images

Last week, Meghan and Harry traveled to their namesake, Sussex, where they signed the visitors book at Edes House in Chichester, West Sussex.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Pictures of Meghan's entry in the guestbook show just how much the Duchess' signature has changed since she became a royal. First, and most noticeably, Meghan has cleaned up her signature considerably, taking it from celebrity autography scribble to perfectly legible royal scrawl. Second, as Express points out, there doesn't seem to be any sign of her last name, Markle, in the revamped signature.

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Like her husband, Harry, Meghan is now on a first name only basis with the world.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Prince Harry Will Climb Sydney Harbour Bridge
image Queen Elizabeth's Wedding Gift to Princess Eugenie
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Royal Photographer's Fave Pic of Harry and Meghan
image
The Chicest Wedding Guest Award Goes to Diana
(FILE) The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son Can Non-Royals Give Birth in the Lindo Wing?
image How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Makeup Will Look
image Everything to Know About Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas
image
12 Must-Watch Films and TV Shows About the Royals
image Meghan Markle May Wear a Tiara Again on Royal Tour
image Meghan Markle's Next Solo Royal Appearances