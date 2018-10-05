Since they married back in May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have barely felt their feet touch the ground. They’ve travelled the length of the UK together, and somehow managed to squeeze in a couple of low-key secret vacations abroad, too. So, with the constant public appearances and hectic royal schedule, they haven’t had to worry too much about the perfect home to live in. Until now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have started married life together in the peaceful, two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, located on the Kensington Palace grounds.

But what you may not have realized is that the cottage, next door to Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, was only a temporary fix, and now Meghan and Harry are packing up their boxes and bubble-wrapping their plates for a house move all over again. This time, they’re finally moving into their actual, longterm home—a Kensington Palace apartment.

Swapping from a cottage to an apartment might sound backwards, but I'm using the term "apartment" rather loosely here. The 21-room Apartment 1 is found on the west side of the Palace, and has just undergone a fairly spectacular $1.8 million-worth renovation on the roof and windows, in preparation for their royal highnesses' arrival.

Until now, the building has been covered in building materials while the extensive work was underway but, according to Mail Online, the removal of the white sheets and scaffolding means that Harry and Meghan will be moving in any day now—maybe just before they head off on their first royal tour together. You can spot the huge white sheets to the left of the photo below:

But this is what the lavish State Apartments of Kensington Palace will look like for Meghan and Harry's arrival, minus the ugly scaffolding:

In a cute lil' twist, the royal fab four will then be cosy next door neighbors—the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will live right across from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who live in Apartment 1A.

They even have adjoining doors, apparently, so it’s pretty much just a very high class version of Friends. Does that mean that the Queen is effectively Mr Heckles? Let's not even discuss who takes on the role of Ugly Naked Guy.