Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Both All About the Cute Dogs During Their Sussex Visit

For their first royal visit to their namesake British county, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arrived in the West Sussex town of Chichester this morning. The couple were welcomed by huge crowds of members of the public, and on arrival they immediately began greeting fans and shaking a whole lot of hands, before going on to view a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence as part of their exciting trip. Both Meghan and Harry looked full of happiness with beaming smiles, and the excitement of the crowd (particularly the adorable school kids) is completely infectious, even through the photographs.

While the Duke and Duchess both looked suitably smart, with Meghan opting for a forest green Hugo Boss leather pencil skirt and a matching, elegant blouse from & Other Stories, their arrival in Sussex seemed pleasantly relaxed and laidback, compared to a lot of their more formal royal appearances (y’know, apart from the understated armed guards). In fact, things were so chill that both Meghan and Harry even had time to focus on the things that really matter: all the cute Sussex dogs who’d come out to see them.

Nothing but respect for MY Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Both Harry and Meghan took time out from meeting the residents of West Sussex to stoop down and say hello to the furry friends accompanying them. At one stage, Meghan even specifically made sure to point out a dog to Harry and make sure that he'd noticed the cuteness, so that's the kind of marriage we should all be aspiring to.

Meghan and Harry are both known to be keen dog people, having expanded their own little family soon after the wedding with the addition of a Labrador retriever named Oz. Before joining the royal family, the Duchess was already the proud owner of two pooches named Bogart and Guy, and during their engagement interview, Prince Harry even shared a story about Meghan's magic touch with dogs. Revealing how the Queen's famous corgis reacted to Meghan, he said: “For the last 33 years, I’ve been barked at. This one walks in, and absolutely nothing! Just wagging tails.”

Little did you know just how much you needed to see Prince Harry cuddling a happy dog this morning. You’re welcome.