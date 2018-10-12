Sources Say Kim Kardashian Is Supportive of Kanye West Meeting With Donald Trump

Lots of people had thoughts about Kanye West's recent meeting with Donald Trump. Not only were there those who disagreed with Kanye's decision to meet with Trump at all, but the singer also drew criticism for his comments during the meeting, which included an argument that time does not exist.

So, what does Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, think of her husband's latest political statement? According to CNN, a source close to Kim says the reality star is "not embarrassed" by what Kanye said during the meeting.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Kim is incredibly supportive," the source told CNN, adding that Kanye's mind "moves at lightning speed." The source also said the White House meeting didn't best represent Kanye's "genius."

Kim spoke publicly about her support for Kanye and the meeting with Trump before it happened. In an interview with Extra, Kim defended Kanye's heart.

"I always say he isn't the best communicator, but he has the best heart," she said. "I know what he wants to accomplish... and I can't wait to see that happen."

Kanye's meeting with Trump was met with mixed reactions. The National Rifle Association tweeted in support of Kanye's comments, writing, "#Kanye couldn’t have said it better. We agree, Ye." The post continued, "Illegal guns are the problem, and we have the right to bear arms. The #NRA’s nearly six million members are glad to see a celebrity who gets it, and who is willing to stand with the #2A."

Others spoke out on social media against the meeting. Rapper T.I. wrote a lengthy post on Instagram about the meeting, saying in part, "This is the most repulsive, disgraceful,

embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen."