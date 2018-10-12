Kavanaugh Protest
Sources Say Kim Kardashian Is Supportive of Kanye West Meeting With Donald Trump

By Kayleigh Roberts
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House
Getty ImagesPool

Lots of people had thoughts about Kanye West's recent meeting with Donald Trump. Not only were there those who disagreed with Kanye's decision to meet with Trump at all, but the singer also drew criticism for his comments during the meeting, which included an argument that time does not exist.

So, what does Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, think of her husband's latest political statement? According to CNN, a source close to Kim says the reality star is "not embarrassed" by what Kanye said during the meeting.

"Kim is incredibly supportive," the source told CNN, adding that Kanye's mind "moves at lightning speed." The source also said the White House meeting didn't best represent Kanye's "genius."

Kim spoke publicly about her support for Kanye and the meeting with Trump before it happened. In an interview with Extra, Kim defended Kanye's heart.

"I always say he isn't the best communicator, but he has the best heart," she said. "I know what he wants to accomplish... and I can't wait to see that happen."

Kanye's meeting with Trump was met with mixed reactions. The National Rifle Association tweeted in support of Kanye's comments, writing, "#Kanye couldn’t have said it better. We agree, Ye." The post continued, "Illegal guns are the problem, and we have the right to bear arms. The #NRA’s nearly six million members are glad to see a celebrity who gets it, and who is willing to stand with the #2A."

Others spoke out on social media against the meeting. Rapper T.I. wrote a lengthy post on Instagram about the meeting, saying in part, "This is the most repulsive, disgraceful,
embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen."

Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’& his antics... Partially due to the lessons learned from the outcome of other similar situations dealing wit my brother Wayne (which I admittedly mishandled a bit in hindsight) But now this shit is next level,futuristic Sambo,Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass shit Ye!!!! From what I can gather... This is the most repulsive,disgraceful, Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen. Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally)... but bro... if ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence,I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!! You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile,weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!! I’m a true believer in “It ain’t what you do,it’s how you do it.” And this shit is regurgitating🤮! At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you... now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you. To all the people who follow Ye musically,socially, or even personally....who are confused, heartbroken, infuriated.... Let me make this clear... THIS SHIT AINT COOL!!! THIS IS A MOVE YE MADE FOR YE!!! THIS IS A PLAY TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION HE’D LIKE TO SEE HIMSELF IN...WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS. Don’t follow this puppet. Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world,if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is... I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop,I’m officially DONE!!!! 🖕🏽Trump & His Lil Cookie Boy. #USorELSE✊🏽

