Twitter Has a Lot of Feelings About Kanye West's MAGA Hat

Kanye West just can't stop tweeting, and this time, the president is involved. Welcome to 2018, everyone.

West recently returned to Twitter and he doesn't seem to be holding anything back, including sharing his support for Trump and posting a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Despite the backlash, West posted another photo of the hat, showing off Donald Trump's signature on the front. He also shared that Peter Theil had reached out to him for a meeting. He also recently retweeted various videos by conservative cartoonist Scott Adams.

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Earlier in the day, Kanye West tweeted about loving President Donald Trump despite not completely agreeing with his ideals, calling him a brother. Trump soon tweeted out his thanks to the rapper for his support.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Fans of Kanye didn't hold back when it came to photos of the hat and Trump's response.

Kanye you were being played what are you doing, Trump would never do anything for you, nothing that doesn’t benefit him in the end. — Landon Brown (@Landon_Brown204) April 25, 2018

I MISS THE OLD KANYE — Javian (Jay-V-N) (@Not_Javian) April 25, 2018

call me we need to talk — Andrew (@andrewvrosati) April 25, 2018

Hate it had to come to this pic.twitter.com/FvdllzVlEK — Jlitt (@GQSmooth92) April 25, 2018

Some fans have also asked for Kim Kardashian to step in to stop Kanye from tweeting anything else.

Hi @KimKardashian , no matter what u are doing just take Kanye’s phone away pls pic.twitter.com/oVmeNGKK2s — no wigs left to fly (@alexbuteraa) April 25, 2018

@KimKardashian please come get him — Z WALK (@ZamZaddi) April 25, 2018

Others have shown their support for Kanye despite his recent pro-Trump tweets.

Yeezus doing yeezus things , the MAGA way 🚀 — Lord DF🚀 (@LordThaGoat) April 25, 2018

Don't let the haters bring you down Kanye! We stand with Trump and you! — lana del fenty (@glamourizes) April 25, 2018

Fans aren't the only ones sharing their opinions about the hat. West later posted a screenshot with text messages from designer Tracey Mills, who also seemed to be surprised by West's recent tweets.

West has been making headlines lately due to his tweets over the past couple of days. In addition to sharing his thoughts about Trump, he also mentioned about changes in his team including firing his manager. Kim Kardashian tweeted out in defense of her husband and his recent tweets.

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

