Today's Top Stories
1
This is How Princess Charlotte Made Royal History
Duchess Catherine Kate Middleton Prince William Royal Baby hosputal
2
Best Twitter Reactions About the New Royal Baby
3
Biggest Questions After the 'Westworld' Premiere
4
Beyoncé's Second Coachella Performance Was Amazing
5
8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop Now

Twitter Has a Lot of Feelings About Kanye West's MAGA Hat

His off-the-wall Twitter antics continue.

Getty Images

Kanye West just can't stop tweeting, and this time, the president is involved. Welcome to 2018, everyone.

West recently returned to Twitter and he doesn't seem to be holding anything back, including sharing his support for Trump and posting a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Despite the backlash, West posted another photo of the hat, showing off Donald Trump's signature on the front. He also shared that Peter Theil had reached out to him for a meeting. He also recently retweeted various videos by conservative cartoonist Scott Adams.

Earlier in the day, Kanye West tweeted about loving President Donald Trump despite not completely agreeing with his ideals, calling him a brother. Trump soon tweeted out his thanks to the rapper for his support.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Fans of Kanye didn't hold back when it came to photos of the hat and Trump's response.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Some fans have also asked for Kim Kardashian to step in to stop Kanye from tweeting anything else.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Others have shown their support for Kanye despite his recent pro-Trump tweets.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Fans aren't the only ones sharing their opinions about the hat. West later posted a screenshot with text messages from designer Tracey Mills, who also seemed to be surprised by West's recent tweets.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

West has been making headlines lately due to his tweets over the past couple of days. In addition to sharing his thoughts about Trump, he also mentioned about changes in his team including firing his manager. Kim Kardashian tweeted out in defense of her husband and his recent tweets.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Music
Jennifer Lopez's Almost-Naked Time 100 Performance
Beyoncé and Solange Knowles Fell Onstage Coachella
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Beyoncé's Second Coachella Performance Was Amazing
KJ Apa Took the Stage at Coachella, and It Was Lit
Best Twitter Reactions to Beyoncé's Coachella Set
Adele Showed Her Beyoncé Fandom on Instagram
Blue Ivy Attended Beyoncé's Iconic Coachella Set
Beyoncé Came, Saw, and Conquered Coachella
The Weeknd The Weeknd Cried Singing About Selena at Coachella
Nicki Minaj on Cardi B and Migos Feud Rumors