Twitter Has a Lot of Feelings About Kanye West's MAGA Hat

Kanye West just can't stop tweeting, and this time, the president is involved. Welcome to 2018, everyone.
West recently returned to Twitter and he doesn't seem to be holding anything back, including sharing his support for Trump and posting a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat.
Despite the backlash, West posted another photo of the hat, showing off Donald Trump's signature on the front. He also shared that Peter Theil had reached out to him for a meeting. He also recently retweeted various videos by conservative cartoonist Scott Adams.
Earlier in the day, Kanye West tweeted about loving President Donald Trump despite not completely agreeing with his ideals, calling him a brother. Trump soon tweeted out his thanks to the rapper for his support.
Fans of Kanye didn't hold back when it came to photos of the hat and Trump's response.
Some fans have also asked for Kim Kardashian to step in to stop Kanye from tweeting anything else.
Others have shown their support for Kanye despite his recent pro-Trump tweets.
Fans aren't the only ones sharing their opinions about the hat. West later posted a screenshot with text messages from designer Tracey Mills, who also seemed to be surprised by West's recent tweets.
West has been making headlines lately due to his tweets over the past couple of days. In addition to sharing his thoughts about Trump, he also mentioned about changes in his team including firing his manager. Kim Kardashian tweeted out in defense of her husband and his recent tweets.