All the Best Reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Pregnancy Announcement

Can it really be happening? Is this real life? What even are words anymore? TLDR; A NEW ROYAL BABY IS INCOMING. Kensington Palace have this morning confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are expecting their first child together in the spring of next year, so it’s now against the rules for anyone to be sad today.

The Palace shared the happy news early this morning via social media. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The ruffled dresses, the oversized wedding coat, the purple folders, the overwhelming sense of joy for no real reason when you woke up this morning—now it all makes perfect sense. And you’re not the only one freaking out about the arrival of the freckliest royal kid ever born, of course.

Getty Images

As soon as the news was confirmed by the palace, Twitter almost imploded in on itself with the perfect balance of heartfelt happiness and good humor. Check out some of the best online reactions that we’ve spotted so far.

Finally, that GIF of Harry really comes into its own:

Everything is completely calm and under control. It’s not like the world has lost its chill or anything:

The entirety of the UK is talking about the #royalbaby, it seems. Everyone just loves Harry and Meghan! pic.twitter.com/d8rZsIRKwN — Victoria Howard (@TheRoyalExpert) October 15, 2018

Don’t worry George, you’re still number one bae:

Literally all of your friends who pretend not to care about the royal family on a day to day basis:

Me: I don’t care about Harry and Meghan.



Harry and Meghan announce pregnancy.



Me:#RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/wgvABmStXp — D a n i e l l e (@melleinad_) October 15, 2018

Hands in the air if you're already excited for the insane selection of headlines that are being written as we speak:

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby news, what will come first:



-Thomas Markle set up pap pics in Toys R Us

-Samantha Markle scathing comment

-A psychic saying Princess Diana is 'very happy' — Joshua Fox (@joshua_fox) October 15, 2018

OH, EUGENIE:

Princess Eugenie: 'Lovely to be centre stage for once. What? Oh you've got to be f-ing joking?'#royalbaby pic.twitter.com/134y3cu0vF — ben turner (@BreakyWakey_Ben) October 15, 2018

Wow, I feel personally attacked by this one:

me: guys, we gotta stop speculating about meghan markle's uterus. it's demeaning and un-feminist and



kensington palace: yo, meghan's pregnant



me: pic.twitter.com/rhIwy8ZiGT — emma lord (@dilemmalord) October 15, 2018

Prepare the display cabinet, immediately:

I for one welcome a new commemorative plate with a royal baby on it — Werewolf Cam Mitzvah (@MrCamW) October 15, 2018

We should probably all be ready for sympathy pains with Meghan:

FUCK YEAH IN SOME WAYS AREN’T WE ALL PREGNANT WITH PRINCE HARRY’S CHILD? — Nadine von Cohen (@nadinevoncohen) October 15, 2018

And this, because yes this:

Meghan is pregnant this is not a drill we are going to have POC’s (Princes and Princesses of Colour) what a time to be ALIVE #royalbaby — SJ (@sxmmiejo) October 15, 2018

Royal reporter Rebecca English has confirmed the lovely news that Meghan has already had her 12-week scan and the baby is in good health. Harry and Meghan told the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday (wow, Eugenie is a team player), and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland has issued a statement saying she was "very happy at this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild."

Huge congratulations to the Duke and Duchess! And congratulations to all of us, for managing to be alive at this blessed time.