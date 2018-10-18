On their most royal tour of Australia, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future parenting skills are on display in the best possible way. In case you've been living under a rock this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child in the spring, and the news has fans of the royals spinning. What's even better is on this royal tour, we've been treated to a new brand for the royals: #MommyMeghan, and I stan her so hard.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

During a meeting with fans in Melbourne Wednesday, Meghan was given a special gift: a new tiara from a young fan. Tiaras are typically reserved for royal weddings and State banquets, which is why you don't see Meghan or Kate rocking a tiara with jeans and a t-shirt all the time. Meghan's only tiara appearance was at her own royal wedding, where she wore the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.

But that all changed Wednesday, when Prince Harry spotted 6-year-old Annie in the crowd, holding a bouquet of flowers and a toy tiara. Harry sprung into action, calling his wife over to show her the adorable gift, asking in a clip from the Instagram fan account RoyalMeghan, “Are they for her? She’s going to love them.”

Meghan came over and thanked the young girl, and Annie handed over the gifts with joy, replying "no," so sweetly when Meghan asked if she wanted to keep the tiara.

I am SQUEALING. This, plus the pasta necklace, has me filled with so much joy and happiness I might explode. That's only a tiny exaggeration.