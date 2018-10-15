It's been a big day for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not only did they share with the world the news that they're expecting their first child next spring, but they also landed in Sydney to kick off their tour of Australia and New Zealand, their first royal tour as a couple (and Meghan's first ever).

While the news of Meghan's pregnancy hasn't stopped her and Harry's Australian tour, some have wondered if it might change the schedule for the Duchess of Sussex at all, particularly in countries on the tour that are affected by the Zika virus. While the tour primarily involves visits to Australia and New Zealand, Harry and Meghan have also been scheduled to visit Fiji and Tonga during the trip, both of which have had Zika detected within their borders, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier today, People reported that the royal couple sought medical advice about traveling to countries affected by the virus and ultimately decided to go ahead with the trip as planned.

The question remains, however, if Meghan's pregnancy will affect what she's able to do during the royal tour.

According to Jamie Samhan, royal expert and deputy editor of Royal Central, that is very unlikely.

"I don't believe she will pull back on anything," Samhan says. "A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said that everything will be staying the same. Even Fiji and Tonga, where Zika is a mild risk, is still a go. Meghan has said before she doesn't like to sit still and I don't see this pregnancy changing that."

In light of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement, you might wonder if Meghan made her plans for the Australian tour with her pregnancy in mind (we don't yet know how far along she is). A few weeks ago, news broke that Harry will climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the trip, but that Meghan will not be joining him. Was this decision motivated by her pregnancy?

Again, Samhan says probably not. Harry will climb the bridge to kick off the Invictus Games, which are being held in Sydney this year.

"As for the bridge climb, the climb is to raise the Invictus Flag," Samhan says. "The Invictus Games are Harry's thing and with the limited space up there it was always natural for just him to do it instead of limit the number Invictus reps that will be joining him so Meghan can do it as well. The games are very important to him and having Invictus members there is a priority."

So tl;dr: Meghan isn't changing one thing about her first royal tour to accommodate her pregnancy. That level of dedication is why she fits in so well with the royal family.