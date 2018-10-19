Before becoming a member of the royal family, actress-turned-Duchess Meghan Markle was a prominent figure on social media. She used Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook regularly, and even ran her own lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she described as a “passion project” and an “adventure” for her spare time. But one day of January this year, each of Meghan’s social media platforms were deleted without warning and all signs of her online presence of any kind suddenly disappeared.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She’d been inactive on each of them for some time beforehand—ever since her relationship with Prince Harry became serious and a few hints of their dating started to appear. Royals with formal working roles such as Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and most recently Meghan, are forbidden from having their own social media accounts.

The thought for most of us might feel like losing a limb or two, but during her most recent appearance on the royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry, Meghan has described her social media purge this year as an entirely positive move. Having chatted with Meghan on the beach as part of surfing community group, OneWave, local resident Jessina Oakes recalled how Meghan had described her social media-free life as something “freeing”.

"She said a really beautiful quote,” Jessina told Mail Online. "She said ‘flattery and criticism run through the same filter.’ She said it was very freeing that she no longer has social media. And just how great OneWave is making those connections with people and being able to support one another."

Getty Images

Meghan might have said goodbye to likes, retweets and filters, but she hasn’t entirely stepped away from Millennial life. Yesterday, fans spotted the Duchess seemingly carrying her own mobile phone as she and Prince Harry prepared to board their plane to leave Melbourne, and said goodbye to Linda Dessau, the governor of Victoria.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's a rare move for a royal to be seen on their mobile, but Prince Harry is one member of the family who has never been too worried about it. He's often caught on camera taking calls and snapping pictures while out and about.

One interesting thing to note in the @VicGovernor photo... It certainly looks like Meghan has a phone in her hand next to her clutch! pic.twitter.com/6s2V62rBA3 — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) October 18, 2018

We all know that no one does texts or phone calls anymore, so surely this means that Meghan is at LEAST still using WhatsApp—if not ‘Gramming the trip under a secret, undercover username.