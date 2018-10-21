The roller coaster ride that was Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship came to an end this month, so RIP love.

TMZ broke the news on October 14, citing sources who said it was just "not the right time for their relationship to take off."

Per TMZ: "Sources close to the former couple tell us AG and PD split this weekend, with both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off. We're told the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically."

In the week since the news broke, Ariana has been leaning on her family for support. On Saturday, she was spotted in the Bronx with her mom, Joan Grande, and a male friend. The singer wore sneakers, leggings, and an oversized sweatshirt during the day out and wore her hair in a low bun instead of her signature high ponytail (TMZ has pictures, if you're interested).

On Sunday, the "God Is a Woman" singer personally took to Instagram to let her fans and followers know that another member of her family has been there for her during the breakup: Her grandma, who she calls Nonna.

Ariana and her grandma have always been close. Ariana brought Nonna out on stage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and credited her with being the inspiration for her platinum look in the "Focus" music video.

Getty Images

"I wanted to do my ponytail in white for a while, or in a different color," Ariana explained at the time. "I actually was sitting opposite my Nonna and I was like, 'Nonna, I love your white hair. It's so beautiful.'"