Earlier this week, the internet was single-handedly broken by Zoë Kravitz posing naked on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. The fact that it was a tribute to her mother, Lisa Bonet, and her identical shoot thirty years ago made the whole thing even more badass, but it turns out that all of that nakedness provided a major distraction. During her matching interview for the photoshoot, 29-year-old Kravitz dropped the major bombshell that she’s been secretly engaged for the majority of this year, and no-one even realized.

"Oh yeah, I'm engaged," Kravitz reportedly told interviewer Josh Eells after he noticed the enormous diamond sitting quietly on her left ring finger. "No, I'm engaged!” She insisted. “I haven't told anyone yet – I mean, I haven't told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

The story in Rolling Stone goes on to reveal that Zoë’s longterm boyfriend (and now fiancé) Karl Glusman had originally planned to get down on one knee during a romantic Paris vacation with the actress and model. But, when work commitments got in the way of things, he was forced to improvise and ended up proposing in their living room instead. Kravitz recalled that his heart was racing so fast that she was seriously concerned. "I was like, 'Baby are you OK?' I was actually worried about him," she said. "He nailed it. And I love that it wasn't some elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

So who exactly is Zoë’s future husband, Karl Glusman? Here’s everything we know about the elusive Glusman so far, for anyone who’s curious.

30-year-old Glusman is an actor just like Kravitz, and originally hails from NYC. He is best known for his roles in controversial 2015 drama Love, as well as The Neon Demon (2016), Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals (2016) and Netflix’s Gypsy.

Glusman and his future wife first began dating two years ago in 2016 after meeting through mutual friends. Recalling their early days of dating, Zoë told Rolling Stone that she invited him back to her place for an afterparty, when they ended up making out all night. "It was cute! I can be my weirdest self around him. It's so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel,” she shared.

The pair have since appeared together publicly at a number of red carpet events. As Zoë mentioned in the interview, the couple prefer to keep their relationship fairly private, and only tend to share the occasional loved up photo on Instagram.

Judging by the caption that Karl wrote on his fiancée's latest photoshoot, the pair are clearly so loved up. "My Love, my hero, best friend and greatest inspiration," he wrote on Instagram. "You’re so fucking cool @zoeisabellakravitz . Still pinching myself daily... THAT’S MY LADY!!!" Um, cute.