In today’s installment of Completely Naked Celebrity Dominating Instagram, we present the stunning Zoe Kravitz, who has posed completely nude for Rolling Stone magazine. The images themselves are of course stunningly beautiful, but they become infinitely cooler when you realize that the pictures are a recreation of the nude photoshoot that her mother, Lisa Bonet, created with the magazine 30 years ago.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Back in 1988, Bonet posed in nothing but a white shirt for Rolling Stone’s Hot Issue, and this Sunday the mag revealed on Instagram that her daughter, Zoe, had followed in her footsteps. Recreating the iconic pictures for their November issue exactly three decades on, Kravitz explained that her mom’s famous photoshoot truly defines the Rolling Stone brand for her even now.

“I’ve always loved that cover so much,” the 29-year-old model, singer and actress explained. “When I think of Rolling Stone, that’s always the image that pops into my head. It’s a really striking image of her. It’s beautiful. It's less about the picture, and more about doing the thing my mom intended to do. That feels cool.”

Scrolling across in Kravitz's Instagram post shows just how identical the two photoshoots ended up, and how strikingly similar mother and daughter are, thirty years apart.

While Kravitz is naked from head to toe on the cover itself, Bonet was a little more covered up by a shirt. Bonet was at the time two months pregnant with Zoe, so, instead, the magazine opted to run Lisa's fully nude photos hidden within the issue. “Technically, this is my second cover,” Zoe joked.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“I think she was a little bummed when they used the shirt picture as the cover,” Kravitz explained. As a result, the Big Little Lies star went on to insist that her own naked picture was run as the main magazine cover in honor of Bonet.

Like mother, like daughter—only way cooler than your average.