If you consider yourself as a fan of American Horror Story, but spend the majority of each episode hiding behind a cushion, distracting yourself with your phone, and occasionally muting the sound, then don’t worry—Julia Roberts is right there with you. Her niece, Emma Roberts, might be one of the stars of the show, but Emma (who’s starred in three seasons of AHS), has revealed that Auntie Julia is way to chicken to ever tune in.

27-year-old Emma, who’s appeared as Coven’s Madison Montgomery, Freak Show’s Maggie Esmerelda and Cult’s Serena Belinda, told ET of Julia’s scaredy cat ways at the premiere of her new movie, In A Relationship. Asked whether her A-lister aunt watches the creepy show, she spilled: “She’s too scared! I’m basically too scared to watch it even.”

“Because when you’re shooting it, it’s not scary and then… they add in all the effects and cut it together,” Emma explained. “I mean, I sometimes watch it with my eyes closed. I don’t blame her.”

And, in case you were wondering, don’t expect things to get any more PG in the latest season of American Horror Story. Speaking about the current eighth series, Apocalypse, in which she reprises her classic character Madison, Emma said: “I mean, it just gets crazier and crazier. We were getting the scripts and we were all like, ‘Really?!’ So get ready for a crazy, crazy finale, which we just finished shooting last week. Lots of blood.”

Julia herself recently told Entertainment Weekly that, family or not, it's not something she can bring herself to get involved with. “Emma’s on it, and I say, ‘Emma, sweetheart, I don’t think I can watch this show that you’re in'," Roberts recalled. "And she goes, ‘Auntie, I was in this toy box at the end of this bed and they pulled my arm off.’ I go, ‘Okay. You just have to stop talking. I can’t handle it.’ So that is off the table for me. I don’t watch things like that.”

Damn, there goes that dream cameo.