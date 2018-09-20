image
Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman Makes Her Mark
image
2
The Best Wrap Dress to Wear to Literally Anything
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
3
Emilia Clarke Got a Mother of Dragons Tattoo
2 dope queens Unqualified
4
The 14 Best Podcasts of 2018
image
5
A Sheet Mask for Your Vagina Exists Now

Ryan Murphy Finally Shared the First Look at Jessica Lange's Return to American Horror Story

Constance Langdon is back for season eight.

"American Horror Story: Asylum" - Los Angeles Premiere
Getty ImagesMichael Tran

The witch is back. Seven years after fans last saw Constance Langdon hanging around the Murder House, Jessica Lange has finally returned to American Horror Story looking perfectly coifed and, inevitably, perfectly evil. For the first time in four seasons, fan favorite Lange is poised to return to the AHS world, and yesterday show creator Ryan Murphy gave viewers their first glimpse at her highly anticipated appearance in the current season eight, Apocalypse.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sharing the exciting behind-the-scenes photo, Murphy wrote: “To celebrate 300k followers, here’s a first look at the return of Queen Constance...the one and only Lady Lange...being directed by that dynamo of wit and talent Sarah Paulson. Love them both!”

Jessica, who has earned two Emmys and a Golden Globe for her work on American Horror Story so far, is reviving her first, Emmy-winning character, Constance. It’s the first time that Lange has been a part of the anthology cast since way back in 2011's season four, Freak Show, and it hasn't quite been the same without her.

As if her return wasn’t already special enough, it also ties in with the special episode directed by co-star Sarah Paulson, scheduled to be the sixth in the season. Paulson, also pictured in Murphy's snap alongside Lange, is reprising her Coven and Murder House roles this time, as well as introducing a new character—a mysterious, post-apocalyptic warden known as Ms Venable.

Apocalypse (which aired its killer first episode last week) is set to bring the worlds of Murder House and season three’s Coven together into the same universe. AHEM, here's your spoiler alert, but the premiere saw the introduction of Constance's antichrist son, Michael Langdon looking all grown up, but there's been no sign of the Coven witches just yet. So, it remains to be seen how the characters from each series will co-exist in inevitably horrifying harmony.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Related Story
image
Someone Bought The AHS Murder House

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
2 dope queens Unqualified The 14 Best Podcasts of 2018
image Your First Look at the New Sabrina Cast in Action
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Don’t Forget About the Victims of Florence
image Everything to Know About 'Queen of the World' Doc
image Peter Dinklage Opens Up About the Last Day of GoT
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW Glenn Weiss Just Proposed at the Emmys
NBC's '70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards' - Red Carpet The Best (and Weirdest) Moments from Emmys 2018
70th Emmy Awards - Show The Funniest Political Jokes From the 2018 Emmys
70th Emmy Awards - Press Room Here's the Full List of Emmys 2018 Winners
NBC's '70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards' - Red Carpet George R.R. Martin Wanted 13 Seasons of 'GoT'