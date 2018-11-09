image
The Weeknd Supports Bella Hadid at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

They've come a long way since 2016.

image
By Rachel Epstein
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 9, 2018
Getty ImagesGotham

In case you haven't heard, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is currently happening in NYC. Bella Hadid is one of the supermodels amongst Kendall Jenner, Behati Prinsloo, Gigi Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and more who put on their wings, and their significant others are showing their support—including Bella's boyfriend, The Weekend. Heard of him?

It's a surreal moment for Bella and The Weeknd, whose last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show experience together was very different. In 2016, the then-broken-up couple reunited for the first time in an epic moment on stage. (The Weeknd was one of the performers.) There was reportedly was no bad blood at the time, though. Watch the moment for yourself below:

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
Getty ImagesDimitrios Kambouris

Two years later, they're back at the VS Fashion Show—this time as a couple. Instead of joining Bella on stage, The Weeknd cheered on his angel girlfriend in the front row while sitting next to her mom, Yolanda Hadid. (They also selfie'd and adorably stood up and cheered her on as she walked by.)

2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York - Runway
Getty ImagesDimitrios Kambouris
2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur

image
Getty Images

The singer and model started dating again earlier this year and look completely in love. In a hilarious moment the other night, a fan tossed a bra at The Weeknd during his concert—right in front of Bella—and he reportedly replied, "You're gonna get me in trouble out here guys" before throwing it back into the crowd. #RelationshipGoals.

