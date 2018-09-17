Models are gearing up for one of the biggest runway events in the world: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Last week, after casting calls, over 30 models confirmed via social media that they were walking in this year's show. Some notable returnees are Sui He, Shanina Shayk, Zuri Tibby, and Devon Windsor. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Kelsey Merritt made headlines for becoming the first Filipino model to walk in the VSFS.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Questions remain: Will Gigi or Bella Hadid walk? What about Kendall Jenner? Who are the performers? (In the past, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd have all sang on stage.) And, most importantly: When exactly is the show? Though my guess would be November, based on last year's runway spectacle, Victoria's Secret hasn't confirmed anything yet.

The lingerie giant, however, did reveal a key piece to the show puzzle today. The retailer announced on Instagram that this season's show will return to—wait for it—New York City (!!). The last time the show was held in the big apple was 2015. For the past two years, the runway has been hosted abroad—Paris in 2016 and Shanghai in 2017—but it seems the pull of NYC was just too strong this year.

Check out how Victoria's Secret announced the location news and stay tuned for more details as we have them.