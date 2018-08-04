white young goat
Today's Top Stories
1
This Story About 100 Loose Goats is the G.O.A.T.
Meghan Markle
2
This is Meghan Markle's One Birthday Wish
image
3
WORTH IT: 5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
*EXCLUSIVE* Katie Holmes takes her daughter Suri for a treat in the neighborhood
4
Give Me Katie Holmes' Chloé​ Ballet Flats, Please
image
5
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 3 Edition

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Basically Using Pet Names on Instagram Now

The Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" 2016 - Inside
Getty ImagesDonato Sardella

We've all accepted that Summer 2018 is the Summer of ~Love~, right? Let's just go ahead and add Bella Hadid and The Weeknd to the list of lovestruck celebs affected by the magic of Summer 2018, shall we?

No, they're not engaged like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra or Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin or Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. They aren't even technically officially back together—but they certainly aren't hiding that they're once again super feeling each other, either.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

After months of meeting up for dates all over the world and making oh-so-casual appearances on each other's social media, the (almost definitely on-again) couple took to their respective Instagram stories to gush about the sweetness of their ~love~ (or at least of their ~intense like~).

Here's Bella's post, a simple black-and-white photo of The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), captioned "Sugar." Unless she's really close to the bodyguard chilling by the door in the background or way more into cars than we realize, Bella appears to have ascended to the pet name stage of the relationship.

image
Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Abel posted a photo of his own, which appears to show Bella in silhouette on an airport runway with the sunset in the background. His caption? "So sweet." Just like everything about these pictures.

image
Instagram

Bella and Abel reportedly first reconnected at Coachella in April. They were later spotted kissing at the Cannes Film Festival and then hung out in France for more intimate dates. They reportedly celebrated the Fourth of July together at Abel's Los Angeles mansion and then publicly galavanted around Tokyo together before reports surfaced that they were exclusive again. We're one gushy Instagram grid post or red carpet appearance away from this being all but undeniable.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Lili Reinhart Trolls Cole Sprouse for His Birthday
Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Birthday PDA
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Maisie Williams on the GOT Scene She Couldn't Read
image Here's Why Princess Charlotte Always Wears Dresses
image Why Meghan Markle Wears Dresses with Pockets
Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding Meghan Markle at Charlie van Straubenzee’s Wedding
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan Markle's Birthday Message from the Palace
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 3 Edition
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Harry and Meghan Are Tired of All the "Hysteria"
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian step out together in NYC Kim Kardashian on Why Khloé Stayed with Tristan