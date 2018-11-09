Adam Levine Cheering for Behati Prinsloo Is the Best Moment of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Tonight, the Victoria's Secret show taped in New York City with all the exciting, bedazzled moments (Gigi wearing a parachute as wings! Adriana Lima making her final VS walk! Bella and the Rita Ora singing in the rain!) we've come to expect. But the very best part of the entire show? When Angel Behati Prinsloo took the stage and her husband, Adam Levine, stood up (and, incidentally, made his seatmates do the same) to cheer for her as she walked the runway.

This was Behati's first time on the Victoria's Secret catwalk since 2015, giving birth two to daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, in the interim. Tonight, she walked in two looks, and Adam stood to cheer for her both times, clearly the most enthusiastic human in the entire room:

The model saw her husband from the stage, pointing to him with a cute laugh as she walked the runway in a plaid lingerie look paired with a matching cape. He continued to cheer wildly because...most enthusiastic person in the room.

The Maroon 5 singer was just as excited and supportive the second time his wife took the runway, this time wearing a corseted look paired with heeled sneakers.

At the end of the show, he even blew kisses to the angel as she danced on the other end of the stage with her fellow models as part of the finale—she saw him and waved back. And yes, it was the most adorable part of the Victoria's Secret Fashion show.