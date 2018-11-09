The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is basically the Super Bowl for models. And on Thursday night, it was better than ever, with performances from The Chainsmokers and Adriana Lima's last VS walk ever. (The model is retiring after 20 years with the brand, and had an emotional farewell on the runway.)

Before all the madness, we headed backstage to chat with the models while they were eating, getting their hair and makeup done, and goofing around with one another. (They all wore their trademark pink VS robes, of course.) If you're wondering what the key to their confidence is, the ladies told us exactly what they whisper to themselves before they walk the runway. They also divulged the one song they can't stop listening to, because hey, that helps with feeling good and powerful too, right?

