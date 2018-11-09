image
What Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models Tell Themselves to Feel Confident Before Their Runway Walks

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is basically the Super Bowl for models. And on Thursday night, it was better than ever, with performances from The Chainsmokers and Adriana Lima's last VS walk ever. (The model is retiring after 20 years with the brand, and had an emotional farewell on the runway.)

Before all the madness, we headed backstage to chat with the models while they were eating, getting their hair and makeup done, and goofing around with one another. (They all wore their trademark pink VS robes, of course.) If you're wondering what the key to their confidence is, the ladies told us exactly what they whisper to themselves before they walk the runway. They also divulged the one song they can't stop listening to, because hey, that helps with feeling good and powerful too, right?

Bella Hadid
image
Getty Images

Song: Ariana Grande is my life right now. I love "Thank U Next." I also love Halsey’s new song "Without Me." She’s performing today and I get to walk to it.

Words of confidence: I think we all have to tell ourselves that we’re supposed to be here because we worked so hard to get here. No one can take this away from us. That’s the mindset we have to have because there’s a lot of different energies going on, so you have to keep your center. I usually just go to the girl in front of or behind me and tell them they will do great, hoping everyone around me is happy.

Sara Sampaio
image
Getty Images

Song: I’ve been obsessed for a few months already with Sean Mendes’ "There’s Nothing Holdin' Me Back."

Words of confidence: Just to breathe. Don’t forget to breathe and to enjoy the moment. The hard work is already done, this is the part where you have fun.

Winnie Harlow
image
Getty Images

Song: "Thank U Next" by Ariana Grande.

Words of confidence: I just pray that God blesses my feet.

Lameka Fox
image
Getty Images

Song: "Thank U Next" by Ariana Grande. It’s such a powerful song and I love the message behind it because at the end of the day, self-love is important and the song's catchy.

Words of confidence: There’s a lot of thoughts going on right before, but ultimately I say thank you and embrace the moment.

Estelle Chen
image
Getty Images

Song: The one playing backstage right now.

Words of confidence: I can do it.

Grace Elizabeth
image
Getty Images

Song: Dancing in the Moonlight by Toploader.

Words of confidence: You’re smart, you’re kind, and you deserve this.

Jourdana Phillips
image
Getty Images

Song: "Money" by Cardi B.

Words of confidence: I say to myself you belong here. It’s hard because there are so many amazing, powerful women who have graced the Victoria's Secret stage, so you get a little insecure sometimes. It’s important to remind yourself that you belong here and there’s a reason you’re here, so rock it.

Jasmine Tookes
image
Getty Images

Song: "Lost in Japan" by Shawn Mendes.

Words of confidence: I always tell myself to own it and smile.

Taylor Hill
image
Getty Images

Song: My favorite song right now is "Youngblood" by 5 Seconds Of Summer.

Words of confidence: Before I head out I like to tell myself, you’ve worked really hard and you can do this.

Lais Ribeiro
image
Getty Images

Song: It’s an African song, it’s called "Pana."

Words of confidence: You’ve got this, Lais.

Adriana Lima
image
Getty Images

Song: "Taki Taki" by DJ Snake.

Words of confidence: Just be yourself and have a good time. Show your personality on stage. Tonight, I will be looking out for my children because they’ll be in the audience watching. I want to make them proud.

Melie Tiacoh
image
Getty Images

Song: I've been singing since I was very young, so music is my obsession. The one song I have stuck in my head lately is "Unbreak My Heart." It’s not new, but because I love to practice singing, I’m working on it now.

Words of confidence: Today is the day. Today is the day, really enjoy it! That’s all I have to keep telling myself, so that I can have fun and live in the moment. I have to pinch myself to remind me that today is the day I’ve always been wanting, so I’m very happy to be here.

Lorena Rae
image
Getty Images

Song: I’m always obsessed with Ed Sheeran.

Words of confidence: Don’t trip.

Frida Assen
REVOLVEfestival, Day 1, La Quinta, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Apr 2018
Getty ImagesSansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Song: "Thank U Next" by Ariana Grande and "Without me" by Halsey.

Words of confidence: I feel like I don’t think that much before I go out there. I just try to be in the moment and take it all in.

Barbara Palvin
image
Getty Images

Song: I don’t have an iPad and I don’t have music on my phone, so anything that my boyfriend plays I’m cool with.

Words of confidence: I’m here because they want me to be here. They chose me and I did everything that I could. I gave everything I had.

Myrthe Bolt
image
Getty Images

Song: Anything from Ed Sheeran.

Words of confidence: You can do this. I haven’t experienced it yet, so I feel like just go for it. Enjoy it as much as possible.

