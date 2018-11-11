image
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Welcome Their First Child, a Baby Girl Named Genevieve

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Congratulations are in order: Kate Upton and her husband, professional baseball player Justin Verlander, are officially parents. The model announced the happy news on her Instagram Sunday night, with a picture of their newborn daughter, who the couple have decided to name Genevieve Upton Verlander.

Baby Genevieve was born on Wednesday, on November 7, but Upton and Verlander kept the news to themselves for a few days, which is totally understandable. The world doesn't need to know every update about the lives of celebrities the moment they happen, of course.

Upton announced she was expecting over the summer, also on social media (it's the way of the world in 2018). On July 14, the model and actress took to Instagram to announce that she and Verlander, were expecting. Upton's pregnancy announcement was low-key, as these things go and consisted of a very normal picture of her in a red suit with a white top and matching white sunglasses. The photo itself didn't give away anything, in fact. The announcement was all in the caption, in the form of a hashtag: #PregnantinMiami.

The photo in Upton's birth announcement, of course, is very important. It's a closeup, black and white shot of baby Genevieve's adorable nose and mouth and her tiny, tiny finger clutching fabric (presumably, fabric on Upton's shirt).

View this post on Instagram

Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

"Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18," Upton captioned the photo, giving just the most vital of information about her newborn daughter.

Verlander shared a post of his own announcing the news, writing just a little more than his wife. "Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my ❤️ the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018," he captioned a black and white closeup of the family of three's hands all intertwined.

Congratulations to the entire Upton-Verlander family!

