Kate Upton Wore a Naked Dress at Her Wedding, and the Photos Are Stunning

Her late night look was completely see-through.

Kate Upton naked dress
Instagram

Kate Upton got married to Justin Verlander in November 2017, but she's only just shared some intimate snaps taken at her evening celebration that reveal the second dress she wore on her big day. And her evening look is a lot racier than the classic gown she wore earlier on.

Simply captioned, "Late night look," Upton showcased her sheer evening gown, which gave her a totally naked look for the evening reception. Firstly, from the back, nothing to see here:

Late night look

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

But from the front, the gown is simply jaw-dropping, and extremely revealing, complete with just-visible nude underwear:

Kate Upton naked dress
Instagram
Upton finished the photo set with a super cute photo, with her husband kissing her forehead:

Kate Upton naked dress
Instagram

Upton wed professional baseball player Justin Verlander in Castiglion del Bosco in the Province of Siena in Tuscany, Italy, in November last year. For the ceremony itself, Upton wore a white lace gown with long sleeves:

💃🏼🕺🏻

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

❤️

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

The setting itself was filmic, and looked like the most idyllic location anyone could choose for their wedding:

Waking up in Tuscany ✨

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

The place settings were rustic yet classic:

💙

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

And the venue for the reception was magical, and wouldn't have looked out of place in a Disney movie:

Greenhouse from the inside and out ✨

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

The couple got engaged in 2016, and Upton told E! News at the time, "I’m really excited, he asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while. So I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!"

And on her choice of gown, Upton told PeopleStyle that her husband would approve of whatever she wore on the big day, saying, "Justin is so supportive and I don’t think that he would honestly have a strong opinion in that way. He’s a lover, not a judger."

