image
Today's Top Stories
1
33 Lawmakers Who Support Common-Sense Gun Reform
image
2
Why You Should Be Using Chemical Exfoliants
image
3
5 Ways to Style Your Slip Dress for Winter
98hanksryan_20000529_08603.jpg
4
13 Non-Corny Movies to Watch This Thanksgiving
image
5
Shop Statement Earrings Like Meghan and Kate's

Jenna Dewan Doesn't Care If You Compare Her To Jessie J, Thank You Very Much

image
By Amanda Mitchell
2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesTommaso Boddi

In case you missed it, Channing Tatum is dating singer Jessie J. He was spotted bringing his daughter to one of her concerts, and they even became Instagram-official on Monday, which is now the new "In a Relationship" status on Facebook. (Once it's on Instagram, it must be real.) Meanwhile, Channing's former wife Jenna Dewan—she's so much more than that, but for the sake of storytelling, let's just leave it at that for now—has moved on, too, dating Tony-winning actor Steve Kazee.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And, as is the nature of these things, naturally, fans started comparing Jessie J and Jenna Dewan because we can't just let people have nice things. And in this case, the comparisons are that Jessie J and Jenna Dewan look so much alike Channing must have a "type." What's even better is that Jenna Dewan knows and sees what the fans are saying, and it's just water off a duck's back for her.

A user commented on one of Dewan's Instagram posts, explaining that they didn't understand the source of the "striking resemblance" between Jessie J and Dewan, but that they were "just trying to spread positive vibes." In the sea of monstrous Instagram comments, this is a nice and decent one.

Dewan responded with "Positive vibes all the way," with a kiss emoji, because she's not bothered by any of this.

image
Instagram
image
Instagram

Let other people make the comparisons. She doesn't need any of that. She's moving on, so is he. And to that I say to both of them,"Get it."

Related Story
image
Here's Who Jenna Dewan Is Reportedly Dating
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) is pres Why the Queen Eats Bananas With a Fork and Knife
Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones When You Can Expect 'Game of Thrones' to Come Back
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Royal Family Attend The Festival Of Remembrance Queen Calls Prince Charles a Duchy Original
The Prince Of Wales And Duchess Of Cornwall Attend Age UK Tea At Spencer House The Queen's Personal Tribute to Prince Charles
Prince of Wales' 70th birthday Kate Middleton Wears Barbie Pink Dress
image Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Want a Baby
image Why Prince Charles's 60th Birthday Was a Milestone
image Kylie Jenner Dyed Her Hair Silver
image Camila Cabello Is Living Life on Her Own Terms
image See the First Full-Family Photos of the Royals