Who Is Steve Kazee? Jenna Dewan's New Boyfriend Is a Broadway Legend

He's very accomplished.

image
By Amanda Mitchell
image
Getty Images

Another day, another celebrity relationship to celebrate. This time, it comes in the form of actress and dancer Jenna Dewan and Broadway actor Steve Kazee, according to People and The Blast. According to a source at People, Dewan and Kazee have "been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”Ah, young love. As a Broadway and dance lover, I'm always happy to see a relationship bloom amongst the talents of my generation. This arrives after news that Channing Tatum is reportedly dating Jessie J. I did a little snooping, and here's everything to know about the new couple.

He's an accomplished actor.

Steve Kazee–I'm exhausted just looking at his resume. You'll best know him from his Tony Award-winning performance as Guy from the stage adaptation of the movie Once, but he's also been in Spamalot as well as 110 in the Shade. Most recently, he was Edward opposite Samantha Barks's Vivian in Pretty Woman: The Musical. He's also done roles on TV shows like Blindspot, Shameless, and Nashville, so needless to say, he's pretty multi-faceted.

Their first official spotting.

The Blast reports that Dewan and Kazee were spotted kissing at the Casamigos Halloween Party on Saturday, and on Monday, could be found with a group of friends at the Haunted Hayride in Los Angeles's Griffith Park.

View this post on Instagram

Hallow-Kazeeeeen!

A post shared by eddiedallen (@eddiedallen) on

He's quite the musician.

Not only did Kazee and the cast of Once win the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album at the 55th Grammy Awards, but he's also featured on Christina Perri's song 'A Thousand Years, Pt. 2," which appears on The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 soundtrack.

Congratulations to the new couple, I'm rooting for you two.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
