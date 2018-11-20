image
Watch Ava DuVernay’s Moving Tribute to Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson, the iconic actor who starred in films like The Help, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Sounder, is now the first black woman to receive an honorary Oscar. To celebrate this achievement, director Ava DuVernary rounded up many of the famous actors, directors, and producers who've followed in Tyson’s footsteps, and tasked them with describing her.

“I asked some of the women who join me in calling you our queen to describe you in one word,” she explained. (Apparently there was a group text about it—which, how can I get in on that?!).

The full list of responses, which DuVernay shared on Instagram, was incredible. Take a look at all the iconic women whom DuVernay got to honor Tyson:

  • Whoopi Goldberg: "Platinum-Standard"
  • Lupita Nyong’o: "Vibrant"
  • Taraji Henson: "A treasure"
  • Aunjanue Ellis: "Unparalleled"
  • Regina King: "Authentic"
  • Cynthia Erivo: "Regal"
  • Shonda Rhimes: "Legendary"
  • Anika Noni Rose: "Our Gift"
  • Gabrielle Union: "Unapologetic"
  • Amandla Steinberg: "Groundbreaking"
  • Gugu Mbatha Raw: "Trailblazing"
  • Kerry Washington: "Divine"
  • Viola Davis: "Our Muse"
  • Oprah Winfrey: "Noble. She is nobility personified."

    DuVernay herself used the word “flower” and quoted Georgia O’Keefe: “Nobody sees a flower, really...I make people take time to look.” She told Tyson, “You are the maker of the flower. You are the seed for so many of us, the rose that we adore.”

    View this post on Instagram

    Not enough words to describe the enormity of last night in Hollywood at the #GovernorsAward. When Ms. Tyson asked if I’d present to her, I was floored. She’s been a champion of mine since my very first film “I Will Follow.” I was beyond thrilled to hand her her long-overdue Oscar. Something she has wanted for so long. For my speech, I asked for one word to describe Ms. Tyson from many of us who adore her. Magnificent words flowed in. Whoopi Goldberg - Platinum-Standard Lupita Nyong’o - Vibrant Taraji Henson - A treasure Aunjanue Ellis - Unparalleled Regina King - Authentic Cynthia Erivo - Regal Shonda Rhimes - Legendary Anika Noni Rose - Our Gift Gabrielle Union - Unapologetic Amandla Steinberg - Groundbreaking Gugu Mbatha Raw - Trailblazing Kerry Washington - Divine Viola Davis - Our Muse Oprah Winfrey said without hesitation. “Noble. She is nobility personified.” Ms. Tyson is all those things. She is everything. May God continue to bless her life. She turns 95 next month. What a Queen.

    A post shared by Ava DuVernay (@ava) on

    DuVernay's known for her own efforts to break boundaries and bring inclusivity to Hollywood. As director of A Wrinkle in Time, she became the first woman of color to direct a live-action film with a budget of more than $100 million. She also founded ARRAY, an indie-film-distribution company that supports movies made by women and people of color.

    And she recognized Tyson as one of the people to come before her. “We’re proud to honor you tonight, and to finally say, ‘And the winner is: Cicely Tyson.’”

    Watch her full speech above, as well as Tyson's acceptance speech, here:

