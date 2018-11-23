The moment that Kensington Palace publicly announced Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, bets were on for what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would name their first child. All of the classic, strong, regal-sounding ideas Charles, Elizabeth and even Diana were amongst the favorites, along with a few, more modern options seeing as Prince Harry and Meghan are the coolest royals on the block. The former Suits star once wrote on her blog The Tig hat one of her favorite baby names is Grey, which would be something totally different for the family.

But, ask the royal baby’s future grandfather, and you'll hear some very different ideas. Prince Charles has delivered his own predictions as to names for his upcoming fourth grandchild, and let’s just say it’s time to throw another shrimp on the bahhby, mate.

Speaking during a visit to Australia House on Thursday about the imminent arrival of another royal grandchild, Charles revealed that Harry and Meghan could take inspiration from their recent trip down under, as fans made sure to give them plenty of suggestions during their Australian royal tour. If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to choose one of these, it would be a MAJOR break from tradition.

Giving the inside scoop to guests at the event, Hello! reports that Prince Charles said with humor: “Incidentally, ladies and gentlemen, my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby.

“Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist. But, ladies and gentlemen, I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les,” he joked.

Prince Shane? Um, I think it’s unlikely. And Princess Kylie? Why do I feel like Kris Jenner will have something to say about that one? Don't think for one second that she wouldn't sue the actual royal family.

