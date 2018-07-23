The Queen Has Gifted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an Incredible New Home

Typical wedding gifts from your family usually include a washer-dryer, a toaster, an engraved frame, or maybe even just gift cards if you’re really lucky. They absolutely do not usually include a sprawling, countryside English mansion—unless you’re Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of course, because then your registry has to include options for the actual Queen of England.

It’s been reported, just over two months after Harry and Meghan tied the knot, the Queen has finally presented her understated and subtle wedding gift to the newlyweds in the form of a picturesque, extremely extra new home. Suddenly, your own granny ain’t so sweet.

Adelaide Cottage in the heart of picturesque Windsor, England is a treasured property amongst the royal family and was once home to Princess Margaret’s lover, Group Captain Peter Townsend. Now, it’s set to become the home where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will settle down and start their own family.

MailOnline reports that the Queen has recently offered the precious and highly coveted Grade II listed property to her grandson and his new wife to begin their new life together. A source explained that Meghan and Harry have already been for a viewing, fell in love with it immediately, and are set to move in shortly.

Unfortunately, the property won’t be popping up on any real estate websites to give us some sneak peek inside photos, but heritage organization Historic England shares a few key features of the house. For instance, head into the main bedroom of the “generously sized cottage” (a.k.a. mansion) and you’ll find a “coved ceiling with gilded dolphins and rope ornament from a 19th Century Royal yacht.” Basically the same as my one bedroom apartment, then.

While glided dolphins are an obvious must-have feature, the privacy of the property is also thought to be one of the main qualities that Harry and Meghan are looking for. The source added: “There are seven gated entrances and exits to Windsor Castle so the newlyweds could come and go without worrying about being photographed.”

It was previously rumored that the couple, who've resided in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace since their wedding, were given York Cottage by her majesty. But, all in all, Adelaide Cottage sounds like an equally sweet deal for Meghan and Harry. Shall I buy them a cactus and a housewarming card?