Meghan Markle Reportedly Recited a Love Poem That Made Everyone Cry at the Royal Wedding Reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been husband and wife for more than a week now and details about their big day (you know, the parts that weren't broadcast live around the world) are still slowing leaking out.

The latest tidbit that's here to give you major royal wedding reception FOMO is that Meghan apparently wrote and then recited a love poem for Harry that reportedly brought the room to tears.

"It was the most special part of the entire day and the most unexpected," a guest told the Sun of Meghan's poem.

While it was already common knowledge that Meghan had ignored royal protocol and given a speech at the reception, the news that she did so in verse is brand new.

"She spoke about their first date and falling in love at first sight,” the Sun's source said. "Meghan said she knew she had met her prince from the off and how blessed and lucky she feels to have found such a profound love."

According to the source, Meghan's background as an actress paid off because her delivery of the poem left the room in tears.

“She read her poem like the professional actress she is," the source reportedly said. "Most of the room was ­misty-eyed by the final line. Harry looked so proud and had to wipe away a tear."

The poetry reading reportedly lasted for about two minutes and was witnessed by the 200 guests at Windsor’s Frogmore Hall, where the couple had their intimate evening reception, hosted by Prince Charles.

