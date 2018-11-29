It's here! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding celebrations have officially begun, and they're off with a bang. As expected, the fashionable husband-and-wife-to-be look incredible at the pre-wedding events that occurred on Wednesday in Mumbai, India. Chopra and Jonas, alongside Jonas's brother Joe and his fiancée, actress Sophie Turner, gathered for a puja ceremony at Chopra's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra's home, according to E! News and the Hindustan Times.

The bride-to-be wore a stunning light blue Manish Malhotra World outfit covered with delicate pink and silver floral embellishments and embroidery, while Jonas donned a gorgeous pink kurta pajama, also from the designer. They completed their outfits with sunglasses, of course, and Priyanka's simple shoulder-grazing earrings as well as the Tiffany & Co engagement ring we've all fallen in love with.

Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner were also spotted at the ceremony wearing traditional Indian outfits. Sophie's was a deep red covered in beading and embroidery and a gold dupatta (a matching shawl-like scarf common in traditional Indian clothing), and Joe coordinated outfits with Nick, wearing a powder blue kurta pajama with delicate embroidery.

In case you're wondering what a puja ceremony is, it's "the act of showing reverence to a god, a spirit, or another aspect of the divine through invocations, prayers, songs, and rituals." Thanks so much, Smithsonian Institute!

This is just the beginning of Jonas and Chopra's wedding festivities: The duo will reportedly exchange vows in two ceremonies over the weekend, in celebration of both of their respective cultures. They'll have a traditional Indian wedding as well as an Western wedding. Congrats to the lucky couple!



