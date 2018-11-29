image
How Nick Jonas Proposed to Priyanka Chopra

image
By Rachel Epstein
Ralph Lauren - Front Row & Backstage - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesGary Gershoff

It would be an understatement to say Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been open with fans about their upcoming wedding in India. In a new Vogue interview released today, the couple revealed even more details about their engagement—including how Nick got on one knee not once...but twice!

In the interview, Nick recalls getting down on one knee at—wait for it—the Vanity Fair Oscars after party last year. Jonas was in a velvet suit (no red dress for Priyanka though, she wore a black sequined Michael Kors Collection dress). “I put my drink down, got on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud,” he recalls. Though he didn't officially propose at this moment, it was pretty obvious what he wanted to do.

A year and a half later, after precisely three dates (including one where he said goodbye by patting on her on the back because her mom was in the same room), Nick told Priyanka's mom he was going to propose. The singer did it on Priyanka's birthday trip in Crete and waited until midnight so Priyanka wouldn't have a birthday and engagement anniversary on the same day (the horror!). He shut down Tiffany & Co. to buy the ring with his brothers Joe and Kevin a few weeks prior.

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9
That ring!
Getty ImagesJean Catuffe

“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.” Chopra was speechless. He continued, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”

She clearly did not have any objections. They'll have two marriage ceremonies in India early next month and the pre-celebrations have already started (more on that here).

