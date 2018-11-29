There's been some chatter on the Internet that Princes Harry and William and their wives are feuding, or at least that there's tension between the two of them since Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, according to Vanity Fair. But in an interview yesterday reported by People, Kate Middleton said that she couldn't be happier for the newlyweds and their first pregnancy.

A fan asked if she was excited about the baby on the way, and she responded right away. “Absolutely!”

"It’s such a special time to have little kiddies," she added. "And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

Kate dished about her own adorable kids as well. "Louis is getting bigger, I can’t believe he’s, like, seven months, he’s getting to be a big boy."

She added, "They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up."

Judging by her response, it doesn't seem like there's much to feud over—on the contrary, that there might be some family holiday celebrations in the future.

Kate and William attended yesterday's event at Leicester to honor those who died in a helicopter crash that killed five people, including the chairman of the local football club. Kate wore a houndstooth coat and a velvet bow in her hair—proof that, for all her savvy outfit rewears, she doesn't mind changing up her sartorial styling a little bit.

News recently broke that Harry and Meghan won't be living at Kensington Palace with their in-laws and instead will have their new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. But, judging by Kate's reaction, there will still be room for lots of play-dates between the young royals and their families.



