image
Today's Top Stories
1
The 51 Best Moments for Women in 2018
image
2
Goat Milk Is the Secret to Beautiful Skin
image
3
16 Truly Chic Gifts for Book Lovers
image
4
The Best Female-Led Sci-Fi Movies of 2018
image
5
The 8 Best Celebrity Holiday Specials Ever Aired

Kaley Cuoco's 33rd Birthday Celebrations Were Ruined by Jim Parsons

image
Getty ImagesMichael Kovac

Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons have a sweet dynamic on their hit show The Big Bang Theory, now in its last season, as snarky friends Penny and Sheldon. And at least it seemed that their friendship carried over off screen, as the two have shown up in each other's social media and hugging on the red carpet. But all of that might be about to change, all thanks to Cuoco's on-set birthday celebration and the tragic mistake that Parsons made.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I kid, of course. Here's the story: Apparently, there was a super-secret birthday cake just for Cuoco, whose birthday is today. Designed with rainbow sprinkles and a personal message, it looked like the perfect present. The problem is, Parsons actually shared a photo of the cake before it was officially time for the unveiling. He might have been channeling Sheldon as a clueless slip-up—or, it might have been a crafty prank on his long-time costar.

View this post on Instagram

almost time, @kaleycuoco ... shhhhh.....

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on

Parsons immediately followed up with Cuoco's reaction to the snafu, which seemed... unenthused, at best. "Oops," he captioned it.

View this post on Instagram

oops @kaleycuoco

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on

Oops is right. Was it intentional? Is there a secret grudge now between the two of them? We may never know!

Actually, no, we totally do. Cuoco just got married this past summer to Karl Cook in adorable (and in some ways actually quite affordable) style. We're not totally sure if Parsons attended, but he sent her a sweet sendoff on Instagram.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

They're friendship goals, in the best way—pranks included.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related Stories
Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2017 bob
Kim Kardashian on the Tristan Cheating Scandal
image
38 Unrecognizable Photos of the Kardashians
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image The Last Two Weeks in Timothée Chalamet
image J.Lo Doesn't Know If She'll Marry Alex Rodriguez
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan and Harry's New Home Is "Dilapidated"
image Is Miley Cyrus' New Song About the Wildfires?
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2016 People Really Care David Beckham Kissed His Kid
image Peter Kraus on Not Being 'The Bachelor'
MCX120118_100 Gemma Chan Talks 'Mary Queen of Scots'
image The First Looks From Priyanka and Nick's Wedding
Ralph Lauren show, Dinner and Cocktais, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018 How Nick Jonas Proposed to Priyanka Chopra
Prince William (L) and his fiancee Kate That Time Kate and Will Played 'Never Have I Ever'