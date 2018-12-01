image
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Get His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

On Friday, Hamilton playwright and star Lin-Manuel Miranda was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Miranda, who is best known for his work on Broadway, is transitioning into life as a full-fledged movie star, with a starring role in December's upcoming Mary Poppins Returns. The actor and songwriter also famously penned many of the songs from Disney's 2016 animated hit, Moana.

The multi-hyphenate, who already has three Tonys, three Grammys, an Emmy, and a Pulitzer Prize, got emotional during the ceremony.

"I feel like I’m in a dream," Miranda said during the ceremony unveiling his Walk of Fame star. "Reports of my fame are still probably greatly exaggerated but the fact that there is a star marking where I got to say these lines [referring to his performance of ‘In The Heights’ at the Pantages Theatre], what a dream come true that is for me."

West Side Story star Rita Moreno and parody king Weird Al Yankovic (whom Miranda met years ago and almost collaborated with on a musical) both spoke at the ceremony.

Explaining why Miranda deserves his star, Moreno said:

"Because you made the choice to focus the brilliance of your star power for the goodness of others...Your energy is boundless, hombre. Your heart is bigger than the west side — well, OK, your heart is in the Heights."

When it was his turn to speak, Yankovic joked:

“Out of all the awards and honors Lin-Manuel has won in the last few years, this is easily in the top thousand or so. This is somewhere between winning the MacArthur Genius Grant and being No. 33 across in the Des Moines Register Sunday crossword puzzle.”

It was an emotional day all around.

image
Getty Images

Watch the entire ceremony below:

