Watch Kate Middleton and Prince William Have a Cute Snowball Fight

Ugh, you two keep me young.

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert

This morning, Kate Middleton and Prince William threw a Christmas party for Royal Air Force families at Kensington Palace, and they were definitely in the holiday spirit. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a gorgeous Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt (you can shop a similar piece on sale here) and a cropped Brora cashmere cardigan that belongs on everyone's holiday party mood board.

However, the best part is when Will and Kate started walking back from the festivities and erupted in a mini snowball fight. It's hard to tell who threw the first snowball, but as royal reporter Rebecca English points out, below, the Duchess' private secretary joined in on the fun. Kate juggled the snowballs and Will even threw one back as they laughed and continued forward.

Here's the slow-mo we all want and deserve, perfectly captured in these photos:

The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus
Getty ImagesStuart C. Wilson

The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge host Christmas party for RAF families
Getty ImagesYui Mok - PA Images

The Cambridges love a good snowball fight. In February, the couple visited the Holmenkollen Ski Jump–one of Oslo's most iconic landmarks–on their 2018 royal tour and Kate decided to start a snowball fight instead of paying attention to the guide. At the time, she was pregnant with seven-month-old Prince Louis and just looking for some good ol' fun.

Royals, they're just like us.

Prince Charles (L) and former US President George
Prince Charles Will Be at George Bush's Funeral
