Tonight, the royal family is heading to the Queen's annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. This is one of the rare nights we receive a glimpse of the royal women in their tiaras, and that includes the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton is following tradition and wearing the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara—a favorite of the Duchess'. The tiara was made for Queen Mary in the early 1900s before she passed it down to the Queen, who later gave it to Princess Diana as a wedding gift. Kate wore it in 2016 and 2017 to the same event.

Here's Kate wearing the Lovers Knot tiara in 2016:

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

Getty Images DOMINIC LIPINSKI

And in 2017:

Getty Images Mark Cuthbert

And now this year:

SplashNews.com

Getty Images WPA Pool

The Duchess of Cambridge is having a very busy day. Earlier, Kate and Will hosted their own Christmas party at Kensington Palace for the Royal Air Force families. She wore a stunning Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt and a cropped Brora cashmere cardigan, which was much more casual than the beaded sequined dress she's wearing to the Queen's dinner.

Getty Images WPA Pool

Unusually Buckingham Palace allowed a rota photographer in to cover tonight’s white tie Diplomatic Reception. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are attending.

Pic by @PA pic.twitter.com/bUaXrboPjH — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 4, 2018

The Queen, Prince Charles and (a very regal-looking) Duchess of Cornwall at tonight’s Diplomatic Reception pic by @PA pic.twitter.com/dVfYtHeSyr — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 4, 2018

