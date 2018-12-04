image
Kate Middleton Wears Cambridge Lovers Knot Tiara at the Queen's Diplomatic Reception

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
SplashNews.com

Tonight, the royal family is heading to the Queen's annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. This is one of the rare nights we receive a glimpse of the royal women in their tiaras, and that includes the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton is following tradition and wearing the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara—a favorite of the Duchess'. The tiara was made for Queen Mary in the early 1900s before she passed it down to the Queen, who later gave it to Princess Diana as a wedding gift. Kate wore it in 2016 and 2017 to the same event.

Here's Kate wearing the Lovers Knot tiara in 2016:

Diplomatic Reception At Buckingham Palace
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo
BRITAIN-ROYALS
Getty ImagesDOMINIC LIPINSKI

And in 2017:

Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert

And now this year:

image
SplashNews.com

The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Evening Reception For Members of the Diplomatic Corps
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

The Duchess of Cambridge is having a very busy day. Earlier, Kate and Will hosted their own Christmas party at Kensington Palace for the Royal Air Force families. She wore a stunning Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt and a cropped Brora cashmere cardigan, which was much more casual than the beaded sequined dress she's wearing to the Queen's dinner.

The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Evening Reception For Members of the Diplomatic Corps
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus
Watch Kate and Will Have a Cute Snowball Fight
 
Your Official Guide to the Royal Family's Tiaras
