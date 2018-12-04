Tonight, the royal family is heading to the Queen's annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. This is one of the rare nights we receive a glimpse of the royal women in their tiaras, and that includes the Duchess of Cambridge.
Kate Middleton is following tradition and wearing the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara—a favorite of the Duchess'. The tiara was made for Queen Mary in the early 1900s before she passed it down to the Queen, who later gave it to Princess Diana as a wedding gift. Kate wore it in 2016 and 2017 to the same event.
Here's Kate wearing the Lovers Knot tiara in 2016:
And in 2017:
And now this year:
The Duchess of Cambridge is having a very busy day. Earlier, Kate and Will hosted their own Christmas party at Kensington Palace for the Royal Air Force families. She wore a stunning Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt and a cropped Brora cashmere cardigan, which was much more casual than the beaded sequined dress she's wearing to the Queen's dinner.
