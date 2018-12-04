image
Kate Middleton's Tartan Emilia Wickstead Skirt Looked Ever So Pretty When It Started "Snowing"

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

On Tuesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted a holiday-themed party at Kensington Palace for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus. While Prince William wore a navy pullover with a collared button-down and slacks, Kate decided to look a tad more festive.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a seasonal Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt to pair with her cropped Brora cashmere cardigan. She accessorized with Mappin & Webb earrings and black boots. (Her red choice in tartan was even reminiscent of a dress Princess Diana wore in 1985.) The bright print spoke to holiday cheer and as the couple walked into the palace's Orangery, "snow" came down on them, making the whole scene that much more merry. The area was also decked out with Christmas trees and other holiday decorations, along with an appearance by Santa because he's a must.

Though Kate's exact skirt is sadly sold out, if you want to recreate her party look, we found similar pieces to shop. Consider this a possible outfit option for your company holiday party because it's definitely HR approved.

The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus
Getty ImagesStuart C. Wilson

The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

Princess Diana in tartan and Kate in tartan:

image
Getty Images

At the holiday party, children reportedly enjoyed a mix of activities from snow globe decorating to cracker making. Um, can I be invited next year?

