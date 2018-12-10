Chrissy Teigen's Dad Got Her Face Tattooed on His Arm

In unexpected news on this fine Monday afternoon, Chrissy Teigen announced that her dad, Ron Teigen Sr., got a tattoo of her face on his arm. Teigen was clearly very excited about the new ink when she wrote in all caps on her Instagram, "MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY. By the incredible @markmahoney_ssc."

The model slash cookbook author celebrated her 33rd birthday on November 30, and her dad wasted no time getting the tattoo. If you look closely, you can see a picture of Teigen on her dad's arm underneath the fresh ink, which look identical to each other.

Fans don't typically hear as much about Teigen's dad as they do her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, who frequently makes appearances on Chrissy's Insta stories. (Teigen's mom also lives with her, John, and their two children Luna and Miles.) Teigen told The Daily Mail earlier this year that her dad lives around the corner and frequently visits the family.

"He comes by every day and they’re married," she explained. "It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight–knit."

The internet immediately showed its support for Chrissy and her dad's close relationship.

@JohnLegend, you next?

