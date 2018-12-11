Do you know what the uncanny valley is? The uncanny valley is "a common unsettling feeling people experience when androids (humanoid robots) and audio/visual simulations closely resemble humans in many respects but are not quite convincingly realistic." If you've ever seen an animation that looked a little too real (like The Polar Express) and found yourself entirely spooked by it, that's the uncanny valley.

Anyway, famed wax museum Madame Tussauds in Berlin unveiled their new live waxworks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and...uh...I don't think I've ever seen anything this creepy. The bizarre waxworks have our favorite royals deep into holiday celebrations and cradling Meghan's baby bump. We're so deep into the uncanny valley we're basically in the Grand Canyon.

HELLO THERE, THE ANGEL FROM MY NIGHTMARES.

Forget MarieClaire.com's Best Horror Films of 2018, because I have found it. If I went to a holiday party and these wax figurines were there, I'm fairly certain I'd be looking around for the nearest axe. I'm not hysterical, you are. Is this what the movie House of Wax is about? Does it take place in whatever dimension this wax museum thinks Meghan and Harry are hanging out in? Why is there a portrait of a cat Queen? I have a lot of questions, and a lot of feelings.

I know for a fact Meghan and Harry would never be seen in a Christmas sweater like that.

Madame Tussauds Berlin also posted a video of the live figurines standing together in the Gendarmenmarkt Christmas market, while they did some "baby shopping." TRIGGER WARNING: Do not click this if you enjoy sleeping. You will not sleep tonight. This is nightmare fuel.

Imagine walking around, doing your holiday shopping, and thinking you've spotted royalty... and then THAT turns around. Black Mirror, call me.

