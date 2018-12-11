When it comes to her fashion line, Serena Williams has a strong group of supporters in her corner. She has her sister Venus, who also designs clothing, her husband, her daughter Olympia (who is featured on her website), and her best friends. One pal, in particular, has shown her support for Williams' clothing line, Serena, all the way from Australia: Meghan Markle.

Back in October, on day two of the royal tour, the Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Dubbo airport in Australia with Prince Harry. She was photographed wearing a Maison Kitsuné white collared shirt, Outland jeans, black suede J.Crew boots, and an oversize plaid blazer. That last piece was from the Serena line, and though Meghan never publicly commented on the blazer, the Duchess of Sussex knew she would be photographed in the outfit, and those pictures seen around the globe—a major publicity moment for her dear friend. The tennis star, subsequently, thanked her friend on Instagram.

Over the weekend, I chatted with Williams about her new collection featuring extended sizes, and inquired about the blazer. When asked how she felt that day, Williams told me:

"We were all just coming out of a photoshoot for the brand when we heard that Meghan wore our line. We had sent stuff to her awhile ago, so we were excited to see it. I've known her for years and it's cool to see your friend help you out without even trying. She just wanted to look good and wear a blazer. The next thing you know it's our blazer. I was like 'Meghan, thanks!' And she was like 'why are you thanking me? We’re friends!'"

Serena Williams met up with Meghan Markle at the DirecTV Beach Bowl on February 1, 2014 in New York City. Getty Images

The duo's friendship can be traced back to 2010, at the Super Bowl XLIV in Miami, where they reportedly first met and hit it off. Eight years later, Williams was by her friend's side as she got married. (If you recall, she attended the royal wedding in this stunning pink Atelier Versace ensemble back on May 19.)

Though we rarely see the two together in public, there's no doubt the women still have each other on their minds. As if to confirm this unbreakable bond, Williams says, "Since that blazer sold out, now we just have special pieces that are specifically made for Meghan and we send those to her. It's been fun creating them." (Can someone find me a friend like this, please?)

Since Williams didn't reveal what she's making for Meghan (maybe it's a pair of trousers or another "royal" hoodie?), it's up to you, my royal fans, to keep tabs on the next Serena piece spotted on the Duchess. And, since the blazer has completely sold out, thanks to the Meghan Effect, I picked out some other pieces I bet MM would love.

