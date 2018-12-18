image
Meghan Markle's Floral Brock Collection Dress is Such a Different Look for the Duchess

She's usually the Duchess of color-blocking.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

You can always rely on Meghan Markle to deliver chic, understated looks that rely on strong color blocking and neutral shades with a chic twist. Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, she’s developed a signature style that’s instantly ‘Meghan’, but just to keep us all on our toes, she sometimes likes to mix things up. Today is one of those days, as the Duchess just made her latest royal appearance wearing a totally unexpected look.

Meghan, who announced her pregnancy with husband Prince Harry back in October, paid a visit on Tuesday morning to the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing and care home, to meet with retired artists and entertainers. For the occasion, the Duchess chose to wear a Brock Collection taffeta dress, covered in a delicate floral pattern with a romantic and ethereal vibe that's not quite her normal style.

Underneath her grey winter coat by Soia and Kyo, the dress also featured sweet ruched capped sleeves, and a square neckline—something a little different to Meghan’s favorite boatline cut.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex styled the dress with her classic Aquazzura suede heels, and a subtle pop of color with a blush pink, Wilbur & Gussie clutch. Adding to the unexpected look of today, Meghan also wore her hair up in a bun, which we haven’t seen for a little while. And of course, the whole thing was perfectly accessorized with that baby bump.

image
Getty Images

In one video captured by press, Meghan laughs as she tells residents that she’s “looking very pregnant today”, and that she’s feeling “very good” right now.

It was a busy but lovely royal visit to Brinsworth House, with Meghan chatting to residents (many of them former actors, just like her) and taking part in activities for the holidays including arts and crafts, and Christmas carols around the tree. Um, cute.

It makes sense that Meghan would support the Royal Variety Charity, as last month the former Suits star joined Prince Harry in attending the Royal Variety performance. How could you forget that halter-neck Safiyaa dress?

image
Getty Images

Meghan’s Brock Collection piece is currently still available to buy, but the countdown starts right now until it’s impossible to get hold of by the end of the day.

Odilia floral-print panelled midi dress
Brock Collection matchesfashion.com
$834.00
Shop It

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
