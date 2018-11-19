One week after dressing up for private dinners and parties, Meghan Markle is back in another gown. This time it was for The Royal Variety Performance, an annual entertainment show that raises money to support entertainers in the United Kingdom. The Duchess of Sussex arrived at London Palladium with Prince Harry by her side. She wore a beaded black-and-white halterneck dress with a fitted silhouette at the hips. The designer piece was by Safiyaa, a brand she first debuted in October while in Fiji for the royal tour.

While that dress was blue and featured a cape design, this one was slightly more daring as the black gown exposed Meghan's shoulders. A sash went across Meghan's waist. Her hair was swept up and out of her face to reveal a pair of sparking studs (they were not nearly as massive as the ones she wore to Prince Charles' 70th birthday) as greeted admirers and smiled for the cameras. She even accepted a sweet bouquet of flowers from a little fan.

Today marks six months since Meghan and Prince Harry said their "I dos," and it's the first time Meghan has attended The Royal Variety Performance, though it certainly won't be her last.

Tonight's event is hosted by comedian Greg Davies and the royal couple will watch performances by Take That, George Ezra, Clean Bandit, the cast of the Tina Turner musical, and father and son duo, Andrea and Matteo Bocelli.