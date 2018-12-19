image
Rachel McAdams Pairs a Breast Pump With Versace For Latest Magazine Cover

Motherhood is the best accessory.

image
By Amanda Mitchell
image
Getty Images

Rachel McAdams is on the cover of Girls. Girls. Girls., photographed by Claire Rothstein, the magazine's founder and editor, in one of the boldest magazine covers I've ever seen. And that's not even bold in a bad way: girl is wearing head-to-toe Versace, covered in Bulgari jewelry, and the best accessory is the breast pump affixed to her chest, because motherhood stops for no one. Not even Rachel McAdams, and not even for the cover of a magazine.

McAdams is notoriously private about her personal life, which is why it was a bit of a shock in November when she revealed she was the mother to a 7-month-old boy with boyfriend Jamie Linden. According to Rothstein, between shots, the Disobedience star "was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more."

I am both down with her keeping the details of her child under wraps, but also with the normalization of breastfeeding. Guess what? It doesn't matter if you're wearing Versace on the set of a magazine shoot, or if you're at home watching 90 Day Fiance, if it's time to pump, ya gotta pump. I'm here for saving time and multi-tasking, and I'm glad that we're seeing the beauty of motherhood at all levels.

"Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can't for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of," photographer Rothstein captioned the image. "I don't even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person's perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that's great."

View this post on Instagram

A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls 💪🏽 #rachelmcadams for @girls.girls.girls.magazine cover shoot 📸 @clairerothstein #pleaseshare Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too. Stylist: @alicialombardini 👠 . #girlsgirlsgirlsmag #girlsgirlsgirls #bringingbackthewoman #nogrungejustglamour #independentmagazine #printisnotdead #normalisebreastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #life #women #versace #bulgari

A post shared by Claire Rothstein Photographer (@clairerothstein) on

McAdams is a legend for this in my book, what can I say?

