Rachel McAdams is on the cover of Girls. Girls. Girls., photographed by Claire Rothstein, the magazine's founder and editor, in one of the boldest magazine covers I've ever seen. And that's not even bold in a bad way: girl is wearing head-to-toe Versace, covered in Bulgari jewelry, and the best accessory is the breast pump affixed to her chest, because motherhood stops for no one. Not even Rachel McAdams, and not even for the cover of a magazine.

McAdams is notoriously private about her personal life, which is why it was a bit of a shock in November when she revealed she was the mother to a 7-month-old boy with boyfriend Jamie Linden. According to Rothstein, between shots, the Disobedience star "was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more."

I am both down with her keeping the details of her child under wraps, but also with the normalization of breastfeeding. Guess what? It doesn't matter if you're wearing Versace on the set of a magazine shoot, or if you're at home watching 90 Day Fiance, if it's time to pump, ya gotta pump. I'm here for saving time and multi-tasking, and I'm glad that we're seeing the beauty of motherhood at all levels.



"Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can't for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of," photographer Rothstein captioned the image. "I don't even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person's perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that's great."



McAdams is a legend for this in my book, what can I say?

